US Inflation has continued to move lower. However, the core CPI remained firm, with higher energy prices still to hit in coming month’s.
Markets initially leapt higher on the back of the better than expected drop in the headline data.
Monthly inflation fell from 0.4% to 0.1%, and to 5.0% for the year. The yearly drop was of course expected.
The real story though was in the detail of the report. Never judge a book by it’s cover. While it was good to see Shelter price pressures moderating, the fact that this data release only including the previous significant declines in gasoline and natural gas prices, is a major cause for concern over what may be coming next month.
We are all ware that global oil and gasoline prices are yet again on the move higher. Also, that Natural Gas looks to have bottomed and prices are rising. It is very likely much of the benefit to the lower CPI headline data just seen, will be sharply reversed next month.
This is the case, even if energy prices simply stay where they currently are. Should energy continue to move higher, as I expect will be the case, then we could well be looking at significant re-acceleration over the coming months.
Which would shatter all forecasts of Fed rate cuts within the next year. The forecast here remains a still higher than expected by the market, terminal rate. Plus, that rates will remain on hold for a following extended period. There will be no pivot. In fact, that unlike the IMF for instance, that rates are in fact returning to more normal historic levels permanently.
Building on the subtext concerns of yesterday’s headline data, is the fact that core CPI, the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure, remained firm at 0.4%. For the year, core CPI actually rose to 5.6%.
The real story though was in the detail of the report. Never judge a book by it’s cover. While it was good to see Shelter price pressures moderating, the fact that this data release only including the previous significant declines in gasoline and natural gas prices, is a major cause for concern over what may be coming next month.
We are all ware that global oil and gasoline prices are yet again on the move higher. Also, that Natural Gas looks to have bottomed and prices are rising. It is very likely much of the benefit to the lower CPI headline data just seen, will be sharply reversed next month.
This is the case, even if energy prices simply stay where they currently are. Should energy continue to move higher, as I expect will be the case, then we could well be looking at significant re-acceleration over the coming months.
Which would shatter all forecasts of Fed rate cuts within the next year. The forecast here remains a still higher than expected by the market, terminal rate. Plus, that rates will remain on hold for a following extended period. There will be no pivot. In fact, that unlike the IMF for instance, that rates are in fact returning to more normal historic levels permanently.
Building on the subtext concerns of yesterday’s headline data, is the fact that core CPI, the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure, remained firm at 0.4%. For the year, core CPI actually rose to 5.6%.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD posts first daily close above 1.1000 since March 2022 Premium
EUR/USD is hovering around 1.1050 as the DXY consolidates heavy losses, below 101.00, at 1-year lows. Jobless claims data supports evidence that the US labor market is gradually weakening while wholesale inflation slowed down more than expected. US Retail Sales are due on Friday.
GBP/USD holds firm above 1.2500
GBP/USD closed Thursday above 1.2500, extending the positive daily streak. A weaker US Dollar and risk appetite across financial markets boosted the pair that looks set to open gains.
Gold: A pause in the rally, $2,075 still in sight Premium
Gold rallied further on Thursday, hitting $2,048.67 a troy ounce, its highest since March 2022. It is hovering near $2,040, looking at record highs.
Dogecoin price could rally as Elon Musk attempts to pump the meme coin, again
Dogecoin price has long benefitted from its long-time affiliation with Elon Musk, criticized by the community as it has also been alleged as a potential price manipulator. But this time, the crypto community might see through Musk's attempt at inflating DOGE.
Bad news is good news for stocks, PPI posts biggest drop in nearly 3 years.
US stocks are rallying as the economic data continues to soften and as corporate updates support the idea that the economy is gradually weakening.