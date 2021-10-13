Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information ("information") contained on this Blog, constitutes marketing communication and it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Further, the information contained within this Blog does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LMAX Group has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any third parties as comments for every Blog entry. LMAX Group will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the above information. While the produced information was obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, LMAX Group does not provide any guarantees about the reliability of such sources. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at his or her own risk. It is not a place to slander, use unacceptable language or to promote LMAX Group or any other FX, Spread Betting and CFD provider and any such postings, excessive or unjust comments and attacks will not be allowed and will be removed from the site immediately. LMAX Group will clearly identify and mark any content it publishes or that is approved by LMAX Group. FX and CFDs are leveraged products that can result in losses exceeding your deposit. They are not suitable for everyone so please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. The information on this website is not directed at residents of the United States of America, Australia (we will only deal with Australian clients who are "wholesale clients" as defined under the Corporations Act 2001), Canada (although we may deal with Canadian residents who meet the "Permitted Client" criteria), Singapore or any other jurisdiction where FX trading and/or CFD trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations. LMAX Limited operates a multilateral trading facility. LMAX Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm registration number 509778) and is a company registered in England and Wales (number 6505809). Our registered address is Yellow Building, 1A Nicholas Road, London, W11 4AN.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD attempts recovery above 1.1550 as USD retreats, US/EU data awaited
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1550, attempting a recovery from yearly lows of 1.1524. The risk-off mood and pre-US inflation repositioning fuel correction in the dollar from yearly peaks. EUR/USD's recovery is likely to be limited amid divergent Fed-ECB monetary policy outlooks. US inflation and FOMC minutes awaited.
When are the UK data releases and how could they affect GBP/USD?
GBP/USD is recovering ground above 1.3600 amid a broad retreat in the US dollar. Hawkish BOE outweigh renewed Brexit concerns amid a cautious market mood. Focus shifts to the UK GDP, US inflation and Fed minutes.
Gold holds steady above $1,760 level, US CPI/FOMC minutes awaited
Gold edged higher for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, albeit lacked follow-through and remained below the overnight swing highs. Currently trading just above the $1,760 level, a modest US dollar weakness was seen as a key factor that extended some support to gold.
Shiba Inu price to dip 26%, allowing investors to buy SHIB at discount
Shiba Inu price looks to be forming a rising wedge pattern, hinting at an incoming correction. A breakdown of the lower trend line at $0.00002828 will likely lead to a 13% correction to $0.00002540. In some cases, SHIB might head to $0.00002186, creating a bottom reversal pattern.
US CPI Sept Preview: Inflation averaging, what inflation averaging?
The inflation-averaging vaccine is not working. Last September the Federal Reserve dropped its 2% inflation target. Instead of trying to meet a monthly goal, Federal Reserve policy would take a longer view, judging inflation across a much wider but carefully unspecified period.