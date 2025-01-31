- The US Dollar Index resumed its weekly uptrend.
- US tariffs on Canada and Mexico kick in on February 1.
- The Federal Reserve kept its interest rates unchanged.
Following two consecutive weeks of losses, the Greenback managed to regain composure and eventually end the current week with marked gains. Indeed, the US Dollar Index (DXY) staged a meaningful comeback in the wake of Monday’s six-week lows just below the 107.00 support to advance to multi-day highs well north of the 108.00 barrier towards the end of the closing bell in Wall Street.
To tariff or not to tariff
The Dollar weakened immediately after Inauguration Day on January 20, extending its rejection from fresh cycle tops beyond the key 110.00 hurdle (January 13). This marked leg lower came in response to President Donald Trump's inconclusive remarks regarding the implementation of tariffs, a central theme of his presidential campaign.
However, as the week progressed, the White House shed some light on the subject and announced the implementation of 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, starting as soon as February 1. Both nations, in the meantime, pledged to respond to tariffs with measures of their own.
Still around tariffs, Trump appeared to soften his stance on China as per his latest comments, prompting market participants to speculate that tariffs on imports from the Asian economy might ultimately fail to materialise. And still remains the European Union, although no further discussions or details have been provided on this so far.
Despite President Trump’s failure to provide clear direction on his trade policies, bouts of weakness in the Greenback are likely to be temporary and shallow. Stronger underlying factors are expected to support a constructive outlook for the US Dollar throughout the year.
Extra wings came from the Fed’s hawkish hold
The Federal Reserve (Fed) opted to keep interest rates steady within the 4.25% to 4.50% target range during its January 29 gathering, marking a pause after three consecutive rate cuts in late 2024. While this decision reflects confidence in the economy’s resilience, policymakers cautioned that inflation remains "somewhat elevated," signaling persistent challenges on the horizon.
In his usual post-meeting press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasised that the central bank is in no rush to shift its policy stance, citing the economy's ongoing strength. He stressed the importance of a cautious approach as the Fed monitors evolving economic conditions.
Powell also addressed the uncertainty surrounding tariffs, describing their potential impact as highly unpredictable. He noted the wide range of unknowns, including the duration, scale, and targets of the tariffs, possible retaliation, and how these factors could ripple through the economy to affect consumers.
Responding to questions about recent comments from President Trump, who last week called for an immediate interest rate cut, Powell confirmed he has had “no contact” with the president regarding monetary policy.
On Friday, Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman expressed cautious optimism for the US Dollar, expecting inflation to decline further this year, which could allow for potential rate cuts. However, she highlighted risks from rising wages, strong markets, geopolitical tensions, and policy changes that could slow progress and keep inflation elevated. While anticipating core inflation to moderate, Bowman emphasized the need for gradual rate adjustments to maintain steady progress toward economic goals. She also supported the Fed's decision to hold interest rates steady, reinforcing the importance of a measured policy approach.
Key events on the horizon
Looking at next week’s US calendar, the US labour market will be in the spotlight with the releases of the JOLTs Job Openings, the ADP report and Nonfarm Payrolls. In addition, the ISM will release its manufacturing and services gauges for January, while Fedspeak throughout the week is expected to keep investors entertained.
US Dollar Index technical outlook
The US Dollar Index (DXY) could extend its upward momentum, potentially retesting its recent cycle high of 110.17 from January 13. A break above this level would set the stage for a challenge of the 2022 peak at 114.77, marked on September 28.
On the flip side, support levels to watch include the 2025 bottom at 106.96 from January 24, seconded by the December 2024 trough at 105.42, and the critical 200-day SMA at 104.77.
As long as the index holds above the latter, the bullish outlook remains intact.
Momentum signals are sending mixed messages. The daily RSI, climbing above 51, points to growing upside potential, but the ADX, sitting below 22, reflects weak trend strength, suggesting that the current rally may lack conviction.
US-China Trade War FAQs
Generally speaking, a trade war is an economic conflict between two or more countries due to extreme protectionism on one end. It implies the creation of trade barriers, such as tariffs, which result in counter-barriers, escalating import costs, and hence the cost of living.
An economic conflict between the United States (US) and China began early in 2018, when President Donald Trump set trade barriers on China, claiming unfair commercial practices and intellectual property theft from the Asian giant. China took retaliatory action, imposing tariffs on multiple US goods, such as automobiles and soybeans. Tensions escalated until the two countries signed the US-China Phase One trade deal in January 2020. The agreement required structural reforms and other changes to China’s economic and trade regime and pretended to restore stability and trust between the two nations. However, the Coronavirus pandemic took the focus out of the conflict. Yet, it is worth mentioning that President Joe Biden, who took office after Trump, kept tariffs in place and even added some additional levies.
The return of Donald Trump to the White House as the 47th US President has sparked a fresh wave of tensions between the two countries. During the 2024 election campaign, Trump pledged to impose 60% tariffs on China once he returned to office, which he did on January 20, 2025. With Trump back, the US-China trade war is meant to resume where it was left, with tit-for-tat policies affecting the global economic landscape amid disruptions in global supply chains, resulting in a reduction in spending, particularly investment, and directly feeding into the Consumer Price Index inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
