- The USD Index (DXY) traded well on the defensive this week.
- Investors so far lean towards a rate cut by the Fed in September.
- The FOMC event disappointed USD bulls somewhat.
- The US economy added 175K jobs in April, missing estimates.
A marked pullback during the week prompted the US Dollar (USD) to retreat to the area of three-week lows in the mid-104.00s when tracked by the USD Index (DXY) soon after the US NFP came in below expectations in April.
Once again, the weekly performance of the Greenback mainly reflected investors' responses to shifting sentiments regarding the likely timing of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) easing programme. The prospect of a rate adjustment at the September 18 meeting seems to have regained momentum and now appears to be the most likely option among market participants.
Reinforcing the above, the consistently resilient US inflation figures recently released are evident in both the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data for March. The unexpected deceleration in deflationary pressures, coupled with the ongoing tightness of the labour market, not only underscores the continued vigour of the economy but also suggests that the Fed may maintain its tighter policies for an extended period.
Chairman Jerome Powell, at his press conference on Wednesday, highlighted the need for further conviction that inflation is heading towards the bank’s 2% goal before starting to think about reducing interest rates. Powell, however, deemed a rate cut likely to be the Fed’s next move on rates.
Back to rates, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 25 bps reduction at the September meeting hovers around 50% vs. 36% and 40% at the July and November events, respectively.
Furthermore, the recent performance of the US Dollar aligned with a decline in US yields from recent multi-month highs across different maturity periods. This occurred amidst an unchanged macroeconomic landscape, suggesting the possibility of only one, or perhaps no rate cuts at all, for the rest of the year.
Regarding interest rate trajectories among G10 central banks and inflation dynamics, it is anticipated that the European Central Bank (ECB) may reduce interest rates during the summer, possibly followed by the Bank of England (BoE). However, both the Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) are expected to commence easing later this year, potentially in the fourth quarter. Despite a recent policy rate hike, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) remains an exception.
With the FOMC event already in the rear-view mirror, the slew of Fed speakers scheduled for the upcoming week are expected to gather all the attention.
USD Index (DXY) Technical Analysis
If downward pressure intensifies, the USD Index (DXY) is expected to encounter provisional support at the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 104.49, preceding the April 9 low at 103.88. A breach of this level may expose the transitory 100-day SMA at 103.81, seconded by the March low at 102.35 (March 8). Further decline could lead to a test of the December low of 100.61 (December 28), ahead of the psychological barrier of 100.00 and the 2023 bottom at 99.57 (July 14).
Conversely, bullish momentum could prompt a revisit of the 2024 peak at 106.51 (April 16). Surpassing this level might encourage market participants to contemplate a visit to the November high at 107.11 (November 1), just before the 2023 top at 107.34 (October 3).
In a broader perspective, the prevailing bullish bias is expected to persist as long as DXY remains above the 200-day SMA.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0750 after US data
EUR/USD manages to hold in positive territory above 1.0750 despite retreating from the fresh multi-week high it set above 1.0800 earlier in the day. The US Dollar struggles to find demand following the weaker-than-expected NFP data.
GBP/USD declines below 1.2550 following NFP-inspired upsurge
GBP/USD struggles to preserve its bullish momentum and trades below 1.2550 in the American session. Earlier in the day, the disappointing April jobs report from the US triggered a USD selloff and allowed the pair to reach multi-week highs above 1.2600.
Gold struggles to hold above $2,300 despite falling US yields
Gold stays on the back foot below $2,300 in the American session on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory below 4.6% after weak US data but the improving risk mood doesn't allow XAU/USD to gain traction.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Should you buy BTC here? Premium
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows signs of a potential reversal but lacks confirmation, which has divided the investor community into two – those who are buying the dips and those who are expecting a further correction.
Week ahead – BoE and RBA decisions headline a calm week
Bank of England meets on Thursday, unlikely to signal rate cuts. Reserve Bank of Australia could maintain a higher-for-longer stance. Elsewhere, Bank of Japan releases summary of opinions.