The NZDUSD pair was little changed in early trading as investors reacted to the latest New Zealand trade numbers. According to the country’s statistics agency, total exports rose from N$5.85 billion in May to N$5.95 billion in June. In the same period, the total imports rose from N$5.4 billion to more than N$5.69 billion. As a result, the total trade surplus narrowed from N$489 million to N$269 million. These numbers provide further evidence that the country’s economy is doing well, helped by strong external and internal demand. Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) stopped its asset-purchase program on Friday, becoming the first major bank to exit its pandemic QE program.
The US dollar tilted upwards while American futures declined after worrying Covid numbers from the US. Data published by states showed that the total number of new infections has risen sharply in the past few weeks. Meanwhile, corporate earnings will continue this week. The top companies to watch will be Check Point Software, Lockheed Martin, Tesla, and Axalta Coating Systems.
The EURUSD pair was little changed ahead of the latest German business sentiment data. Economists expect that the German business expectations fell from 104 to 103.3 while the current assessment rose from 99.6 to 101.6. Business climate, on the other hand, is expected to fall from 101.8 to 102.1. The data will come as Germany considers more restrictions to curb the virus. The pair will react to the latest new home sales data from the US. Sales are expected to have risen from 769k to 800k.
EURUSD
The EURUSD pair is little changed ahead of the German sentiment and US new home sales numbers. It is trading at 1.1775, where it has been in the past few weeks. On the four-hour chart, the pair has formed a falling wedge pattern, which is usually a bearish sign. Oscillators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the MACD are at the neutral level. Therefore, the pair will likely remain in the current range as investors wait for the FOMC decision scheduled for Wednesday.
AUD/NZD
The AUDreNZD pair is hovering near the lowest level in several months after the latest New Zealand trade numbers. On the four-hour chart, the pair has formed a double-bottom pattern, which is usually a bullish sign. The neckline of this pattern is at 1.0610. On the four-hour chart, the pair moved below the 25-day moving average while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has dropped to 38. The pair will likely bounce back later this week.
EUR/GBP
The EURGBP pair was also little changed today. It is trading at 0.8560, which is slightly above last week’s low of 0.8540. On the four-hour chart, the pair moved below the 25-day moving average and below the upper line of the descending channel. The Awesome Oscillator has also declined below the neutral line while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has declined to 43. It has also formed a bearish flag pattern. Therefore, it will likely resume the downward trend as bears target the next key level at 0.8500.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.1800 amid falling Treasury yields
EUR/USD is advancing toward 1.1800, as a worsening market mood drags the US Treasury yields lower alongside the dollar. Escalating covid concerns and US-China trade tensions weigh. German IFO Survey awaited.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3750 on US dollar's weakness
GBP/USD is regaining ground above 1.3750 amid a broad-based US dollar weakness despite risk-aversion. The pair moves in a narrow trading range with no clear direction, awaiting a fresh catalyst heading into Wednesday's FOMC decision.
Gold flirts with $1,800 as USD weakens
Gold prices record a sudden uptick after opening below the $1,800 mark on Monday morning. The rise in the price attributed to the fall in the US dollar index from the 93.00 mark. The general risk-off mood also boosted the demand for the precious metal.
Bitcoin price hits $40,000 as Amazon allegedly prepares for cryptocurrency payments
Bitcoin price is currently hovering below $40,000 after a retest. A pullback to the range’s mid-point seems likely after such a massive rally. Such a move will provide buyers a breather to recuperate and prepare for the next leg of the upswing.
Week Ahead: Fed to talk taper but stall on action, growth data in focus amid recovery doubts
The Federal Reserve is expected to provide more hints on tapering when it meets next week but may stop short of revealing a timeline. Amidst jitters about the Delta variant, markets could whipsaw if the Fed cites both progress and dangers ahead.