There's little sign that UK wage growth has reached a peak, and the jobs market looks reasonably healthy. A 25bp rate hike at the March meeting seems likely.
UK wage growth has come in higher than expected in the latest jobs report, and this will be a concern for the Bank of England’s hawks. The headline year-on-year change in regular pay (measured as a three-month moving average) came in at 6.7%, up from 6.5% and above expectations. Admittedly, the fact this beat consensus was mainly down to revisions, and in level terms, December's pay level was only marginally above November's.
But these numbers are volatile month-to-month, and that’s why the Bank of England favours looking at the annualised change over the past three months, relative to the prior three months. This measure is running over 7% and has been for a few months now. The alternative, payroll-based measure is running at 11% now on the same annualised basis.
UK wage growth doesn't seem to have peaked
Source: Macrobond, ING calculations 3M/3M annualised change = the annualized change over the past three-months, relative to the prior three-months
In short, there's little sign that wage growth is slowing, as some recent surveys have suggested. And the rest of the report shows the jobs market in reasonable health too.
The unemployment rate remains well below 4%, close to all-time lows. Redundancy rates have been gradually rising, though only to pre-Covid levels from an unusually low base.
Encouragingly, the number of people neither employed nor actively seeking a role (economically inactive) has inched lower recently, though mainly due to lower student numbers rather than a decline in levels of long-term sickness. The number of EU workers in the UK also inched higher in the latest quarterly data, though remain 6% below pre-Covid levels. Higher inactivity levels and a net outflow of EU workers through the pandemic have been key contributing factors to skill shortages.
UK redundancy levels are rising but remain low by historical standards
Source: Macrobond, ING
Today’s data is one of a few key releases the Bank of England will be watching ahead of its March meeting, and so far the dial is pointing towards a 25bp rate hike. But with the BoE putting greater emphasis on the lagged impact of past tightening, and with inflation likely to show signs of improvement by spring, we suspect a March rate hike will be the last.
Read the original analysis: UK wage growth points to another rate hike in March
Content disclaimer: This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/content-disclaimer/
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.0700 as USD gathers strength post-CPI
EUR/USD has reversed its direction and dropped toward 1.0700 after having spiked to 1.0800 with the initial reaction to US CPI data. Annual inflation in the US declined to 6.4% in January from 6.5% in December but came in higher than the market expectation of 6.2%.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2150 as markets assess US CPI data
GBP/USD climbed to a 12-day high above 1.2250 after US CPI data but returned below 1.2150, erasing all of its daily gains. As investors assess the January inflation data, which showed that the Core CPI rose 0.4% on a monthly basis, the US Dollar gathers strength against its rivals.
Gold drops toward $1,850 as US yields rise after inflation data
Gold price came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped toward $1,850 in the American session. Following the wild fluctuations in the immediate reaction to the US CPI, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned positive on the day above 3.7%, weighing on XAU/USD.
Are Cardano whales gearing up for ADA price recovery rally?
Cardano network’s large wallet investors have increased their activity in the altcoin. Whale and shark addresses holding between 10,000 and 10 million ADA scooped up a higher volume of Cardano since the FTX exchange collapse.
PLTR shoots up 23% on profitability, but Citi warns on revenue
Palantir stock saw its largest rally in some time Monday evening after the big data firm reported a slight earnings beat and CEO Alex Karp said guided for the firm to be profitable for the full year.