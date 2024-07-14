Trump Assassination Attempt: Gold, stocks set to decline on Republican sweep speculation

- Donald Trump has survived a shocking assassination attempt over the weekend.
- The former president's odds of winning increase amid sympathy and his defiance.
- Markets may react with a risk-off reaction on fears of higher rates as a result of a clean Republican sweep.
Fist in the air and on with the fight -- that has been the historic picture that former President Donald Trump shortly after he survived an assassination attempt on his life. Trump was injured in his ear but seems to have come out stronger politically from the shocking political violence.
The 45th president tends to portray himself as a victim, and at least in this case, he certainly is one. The violence inflicted upon him will likely cause some voters to feel sympathy for him.
Moreover, the raised fist, representing defiance and resistance, are set to galvanize supporters to get out the vote for him. Trump had already been leading in the polls following President Joe Biden disastrous debate performance on June 27. Since then, Biden's Democratic Party has been tearing itself apart about the political future of their standard-bearer.
The assassination attempt raises not only Trump's chances of winning, but also of a clean sweep by the Republican Party. If the GOP gains control of the White Huse and the two chambers of Congress, it could enact tax cuts which would increase the deficit.
That is how it works. When one party has control, it is either tax cuts by Republicans or more spending by Democrats. Both cases lead to a higher deficit, while a split Congress hardly approves anything.
In case of a higher deficit, bonds would be sold off on fears of higher supply, and of a re-acceleration of inflation. In turn, the Federal Reserve would have to keep interest rates higher for longer.
What does that mean for markets? Higher returns on US debt make yieldess Gold less attractive. Stock investors prefer lower borrowing costs, and higher ones may send them down.
The big beneficiary may be the US Dollar. The Greenback benefits from both higher yields and the risk-off environment. Political violence bad news, and in times of trouble, the world's reserve currency is a winner.
All in all, the assassination attempt on Trump's life may cause Gold and stocks to suffer, and boost the US Dollar. Opinion polls and ongoing coverage will determine how long this story lasts and impacts markets.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD attracts some sellers below 0.6800 ahead of Chinese data
The AUD/USD pair trades on a weaker note around 0.6770, snapping the four-day winning streak during the early Asian session on Monday. The recovery of the US Dollar provides some support to the pair.
EUR/USD: The door appears open to extra gains in the near term
Another auspicious week saw EUR/USD trade with decent gains and extend its positive streak for the third consecutive week, including a visit to the key 1.0900 region for the first time since early June.
Gold edges lower near $2,400 on US Dollar rebounds
Gold price trades in negative territory near $2,405 on Monday during the early Asian session. The hotter-than-expected Wholesale price inflation in the United States for June weighs on the precious metal.
Shiba Inu erases losses from past week, eyes 18% gains
Shiba Inu traders are anticipating the roll-out of futures contracts, products like Exchange Traded Funds that could boost the asset’s utility. An IBC report shows the contract is expected to be listed post Monday, July 15.
Trump Assassination Attempt: Gold, stocks set to decline on Republican sweep speculation Premium
Fist in the air and on with the fight - that has been the historic picture that former President Donald Trump shortly after he survived an assassination attempt on his life. Trump was injured in his ear but seems to have come out stronger politically from the shocking political violence.