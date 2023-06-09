In this Trading Opportunities Webinar, Neerav Yadav (Author of “Think with the Markets”) has discussed charts of Forex, Commodities, Indices.
All discussions are based on Advanced Elliott Wave, with detailed Wave counts as well standard Supply and Demand analysis.
Timestamps
-
02:55 – About Us
-
04:55 – EURUSD (Moving as per analysis)
-
12:45 – Crude Oil
-
19:27 – Gold
-
25:30 – SPX (LIVE trade discussed)
-
29:15 – Important announcement (Private Discord)
-
37:10 – Nifty
-
42:40 – BITCOIN (Downside target achieved)
The author or any person directly or indirectly associated with 50eyes.com does not hold any liability for any profit, loss or loss of profit made using the views presented. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by historical tests of strategies, is no guarantee of future performance or success. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss equal to or greater than your entire investment regardless of which asset class you trade (equities, options, futures or forex); therefore, you should not invest or risk money that you cannot afford to lose.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0750, looks to post small weekly gains
EUR/USD lost its traction and declined to the 1.0750 area in the American session on Friday. In the absence of high-tier data releases, week-end flows seem to be impacting the pair's action heading into the weekend.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2550 ahead of the weekend
GBP/USD keeps its footing on Friday and trades modestly higher on the day above 1.2550 following Thursday's rally. Ahead of next week's all-important US inflation data and Fed policy announcements, modest US Dollar weakness allows the pair to stay in positive territory.
Gold struggles to find direction, holds steady near $1,960
Gold price struggles to make a decisive move in either direction on Friday in the absence of high-impact data releases. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays relatively calm above 3.7% following Thursday's slide, limiting XAU/USD's action.
Binance.US to suspend USD deposits, citing aggressive and intimidating tactics by the SEC
BinanceUS, the American arm of Binance.com, has indicated plans to suspend USD deposits, noting that its banking partners would do the same for withdrawal beginning June 13.
US jobless claims shake markets, ECB and Fed meetings await
US weekly jobless claims, of all things, was responsible for yesterday’s main market move. Applications rose from 233k to 261k, more than the 235k expected. It triggered a US bond rally which dragged European peers higher as well.