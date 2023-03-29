In this Trading Opportunities Webinar, Neerav Yadav (Author of “Think with the Markets”) has discussed charts of Forex, Commodities, Indices.
All discussions are based on Advanced Elliott Wave, with detailed Wave counts as well standard Supply and Demand analysis.
Timestamps
-
02:27 – About Us
-
08:10 – EURUSD (Bearish setup discussed)
-
13:50 – EURCAD
-
17:13 – USDJPY
-
24:10 – EURJPY (Moving as per analysis)
-
30:03 – Crude Oil (Upside target achieved)
-
33:46 – Gold (Moving as per analysis)
-
39:06 – SPX (Moving as per analysis)
-
48:15 – Nifty
-
53:00 – BITCOIN
The author or any person directly or indirectly associated with 50eyes.com does not hold any liability for any profit, loss or loss of profit made using the views presented. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by historical tests of strategies, is no guarantee of future performance or success. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss equal to or greater than your entire investment regardless of which asset class you trade (equities, options, futures or forex); therefore, you should not invest or risk money that you cannot afford to lose.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0850 as DXY extends gains
EUR/USD pulled back below 1.0850 during the American session and turned negative for the day, moving away from the three-day high it hit earlier at 1.0871. The US Dollar gained momentum in a relatively quiet session.
GBP/USD retreats further from seven-week highs toward 1.2300
GBP/USD dropped to 1.2300 after the beginning of the American session amid a stronger US Dollar. Earlier on Wednesday reached the highest level since February 2 at 1.2360. The pair holds an upward bias but bulls need above 1.2300.
Gold: XAU/USD fails to retake $1,970
Gold reversed at $1,971/oz and retreated finding support above $1,960. Higher US yields make it difficult for XAU/USD to gather strength. Also, the DXY is trading at daily highs near 102.80, adding weight to gold.
XRP Price Prediction: Whales could be expecting a 20% rally
XRP price has been rising impressively, drawing investors towards the crypto asset. However, these traders might want to brace for a potential pullback following the recent rallies despite the Ripple community preparing for a win against the SEC.
Athleisure does it again as earnings blowout send LULU up 17%
Lululemon Athletica (LULU), the only heir to Nike's (NKE) success in the athletic wear realm, reported earnings late Tuesday that show why it has remained a must-own stock despite the market tanking over the past year.