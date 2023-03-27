In this Trading Opportunities Webinar, Neerav Yadav (Author of “Think with the Markets”) has discussed charts of Forex, Commodities, Indices.
All discussions are based on Advanced Elliott Wave, with detailed Wave counts as well standard Supply and Demand analysis.
Timestamps
-
02:03 – About Us
-
05:12 – EURUSD (Bearish setup discussed)
-
09:40 – EURCAD
-
11:30 – USDJPY (Updated Analysis)
-
16:04 – EURJPY
-
19:37 – Crude Oil
-
24:10 – Gold
-
28:05 – SPX (Went up as per analysis)
-
33:35 – Nifty (HTF Extremely bearish scenario discussed)
-
38:53 – BITCOIN (Updated Analysis)
The author or any person directly or indirectly associated with 50eyes.com does not hold any liability for any profit, loss or loss of profit made using the views presented. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by historical tests of strategies, is no guarantee of future performance or success. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss equal to or greater than your entire investment regardless of which asset class you trade (equities, options, futures or forex); therefore, you should not invest or risk money that you cannot afford to lose.
