In this Trading Opportunities Webinar, Neerav Yadav (Author of “Think with the Markets”) has discussed charts of Forex, Commodities, Indices.
All discussions are based on Advanced Elliott Wave, with detailed Wave counts as well standard Supply and Demand analysis.
34 trades discussed during last 33 webinars played out precisely.
Timestamps
-
03:00 – About Us.
-
07:40 – EURUSD (Updated Analysis).
-
11:55 – EURCAD.
-
13:34 – USDJPY (Updated Analysis).
-
19:53 – EURJPY.
-
24:18 – Crude Oil.
-
28:35 – Gold.
-
35:06 – SPX (Updated Elliott Wave Count).
-
44:20 – Nifty (Volatility and Adani Enterprises).
-
50:37 – BITCOIN (Long Trade Setup).
The author or any person directly or indirectly associated with 50eyes.com does not hold any liability for any profit, loss or loss of profit made using the views presented. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by historical tests of strategies, is no guarantee of future performance or success. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss equal to or greater than your entire investment regardless of which asset class you trade (equities, options, futures or forex); therefore, you should not invest or risk money that you cannot afford to lose.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.0850 following NFP-inspired selloff
EUR/USD came under strong bearish pressure and declined below 1.0850 as the US Dollar gathered strength on the impressive January jobs report. With Wall Street's main indexes rebounding from daily lows, however, the pair seems to have found support.
GBP/USD falls to 1.2100, looks to post large weekly losses
GBP/USD turned south and fell toward 1.2100 after the data from the US revealed that Nonfarm Payrolls increased by 517,000 in January. Although the US Dollar Index retreated modestly in the late American session, the pair remains on track to close the week deep in the red.
Gold extends slide to fresh mutliweek lows below $1,870
Gold price extended its slide after breaking below $1,900 and touched its lowest level since January 10 below $1,870. With the US January jobs report showing an impressive 517,000 growth in NFP, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered above 3.5%, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.
Assessing the possibility of Bitcoin price crash to $20,000 after US NFP rises to 517,000
The United States unemployment rate for January came in at 3.4% which is lower than forecast of 3.6%. The NFP data shows that 517,000 jobs were added in January, which is much higher than the expected 185,000.
Amazon Stock Earnings: AMZN sags 5% on AWS revenue miss
Amazon stock fell 5.1% afterhours on Thursday as the premier online retailer missed EPS overall for the quarter ending in December and saw growth in its cloud division drop to 20%.