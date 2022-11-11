All week we talked about the significance of Thursday’s US inflation data. We downplayed any volatility around the US midterm election results and had pinpointed the US CPI read as the one that could really move markets. And this is exactly how things played out.
US CPI cools, bond yields plummet, the Dollar extends slide
A surprise drop in both headline and core inflation in the US sent stocks surging while the Dollar slid anew against its rivals. Optimism that the Fed could shift to softer interest rate hikes over the next months pushed the Dollar lower.