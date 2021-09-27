Since the start of 2021, everyone from Goldman Sachs to Bank of America have called the beginning of a new Commodities Supercycle.

As we near the final quarter of 2021, this Commodity Supercycle shows no signs of slowing down with everything from the metals, energies to agriculture markets setting new record highs almost weekly,

So far this month, Aluminium prices have soared to 13-year highs. Nickel prices hit 7-year highs and Uranium prices surged to a decade high – surpassing a record 6-year high, set only a week before.

The bullish momentum also split over into other commodities with Natural Gas rallying to a 7-year high. Sugar prices hitting 4-year highs and Lithium prices climbing to an all-time record high.

But the best performing commodity, so far this year, is Crude Oil.

Crude Oil prices have quadrupled this year and are setting new record highs almost every month.

There are plenty of reasons why commodities are on the move, but the key driver is rapidly surging global inflation, tightening supply, logistical bottlenecks and booming demand across many highly essential commodities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions: