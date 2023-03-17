S&P 500 shook off both unemployment claims below expectations and 50bp ECB hike, and the formerly disastrous market breadth got a thorough revamp, leading me warn twice of more intraday upside. 3,945 then indeed failed, and the resulting entry to the European session together with outside markets left bulls in a good place to extend short-term gains (before attending to the bigger factors that make me to keep bearish medium-term outlook).
Summing up, the sectoral view is far from conclusive, cyclicals are lagging, and tech with semiconductors rally against the backdrop of yields having trouble to further retreat. Makes for a volatile mix on the opex day.
The bulls are fumbling premarket – it‘s a question of time when the imbalances of the daily rally help the bearish outlook take over irrespective of the liquidity thrown at the key problem enabling the banking system issues – risk-free rate of return making for deposit outflows, which in turn necessitate parking underwater Treasuries at the Fed. See chart courtesy of www.stockcharts.com to illustrate the S&P 500 internal imbalance (on top of reading the sectoral take within hyperlinks).
Gold and silver with miners are to benefit foremost, and I‘m not looking for any meaningful downswing (especially in gold), no matter the mineres performance. Copper is to keep outperforming crude oil – this laggard of the commodity space for months, is still in for some serious battles around $66, justifying my Nov 2022 calls that it‘s worth holding only as part of a portfolio / spread. It‘s clearly afraid of the worsening data leading to Q3 recession.
Keep enjoying the lively Twitter feed via keeping my tab open at all times – it‘s serving you all already in, coming on top of getting the key daily analytics right into your mailbox. Plenty gets addressed there (or on Telegram if you prefer – I see Telegram as a necessity if you‘re serious about market commentary reliably shown to you), but the analyses (whether short or long format, depending on market action) over email are the bedrock.
So, make sure you‘re signed up for the free newsletter and that you have my Twitter profile open in a separate tab with notifications on, so as to benefit from extra intraday calls.
All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 1.0600
EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum and retreated below 1.0650 on Friday. The negative shift witnessed in risk mood, as reflected by the mixed opening in Wall Street, seems to be helping the US Dollar show resilience against its rivals and capping the pair's upside.
GBP/USD pares gains below 1.2150 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and dropped below 1.2150 after having advanced toward 1.2200 in the early European morning. The cautious market mood limits the US Dollar's losses for the time being as US stocks trade mixed to start the session.
Gold jumps to eleven-month high past $1,960
Gold price pushed further higher and broke above $1,960 hitting the highest level since April 2022. XAU/USD is rising more than $40 on Friday, boosted by lower US yields and risk aversion.
Cardano price could still see a 10% weekly profit by Sunday
Cardano (ADA) price is currently mostly unchanged for the week after some fierce whipsaw price action that resulted at one point in a 10% gain or a 5% loss for the week.
ECB sticks to inflation fight, hints that Fed could do the same
The ECB decision was important as it offered a first indication of what the banking stress meant for the monetary policy. And it did not mean much – a relaxing news for markets.