Asian markets
Evergrande Group is China's second biggest property developer in terms of sales and the world's 122nd largest group in terms of revenue. Retail investors and homebuyers are putting pressure on the company, fearing that it will go bankrupt. All such allegations have been refuted by Evergrande. Despite its difficulties, the company is doing everything it can to meet its obligations and work for the betterment of its customers. According to reports, police were called to the company's headquarters in Shenzhen yesterday after a crowd gathered to demand overdue repayments.
Investors should monitor the situation closely to infer if any similar cases arise in China amid the country’s regulatory crackdowns. As of 11:12 p.m. EST, the Nikkei jumped 0.38% while the Shanghai Composite Index surged 0.15%. The ASX 200 index declined 0.41% and Seoul's Kospi rose 0.91%. The Hang Seng index, in Hong Kong, hopped 0.04%.
The Nikkei stock index has entered a solid area of resistance on the daily time frame as shown in the chart below. Looking at the price action, there is no doubt that the price is way bought as well and this is because the RSI has entered an area of 70. It is highly likely that we may see the Nikkei index falling towards 29,373 price mark as that is where the initial support level is.
THE ABOVE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS SPECIFIC TRADING ADVICE. RESPONSIBILITY FOR TRADE DECISIONS IS SOLELY WITH THE READER
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.18 ahead of all-important US inflation data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18, holding onto gains as tensions mount toward the all-important US CPI figures later in the day. Inflation data is critical for the Fed's upcoming decision.
GBP/USD extends losses after mixed UK jobs data
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3850, down after the UK reported only 58,600 fewer unemployed in August. On the other hand, the unemployment rate fell to 4.6%. US inflation figures are eyed.
Gold holds in a familiar trading range below $1,800 ahead of US CPI
Gold prices edged higher on the first day of a new trading week, though lacked follow-through buying and remained confined in a familiar trading range held over the past one week or so.
MATIC price eyes 110% advance as Polygon bulls wait with bated breath
MATIC price has been on a massive downswing after the September 7 crash, but things seem to be recovering as a bullish pattern continues to progress, and a buy signal is starting to line up.
US Inflation Preview: CPI critical for taper, three scenarios for the dollar
It is Team Transitory vs. Inflation Bugs – the raging debate between those seeing price rises as a temporary result of the rapid reopening and those seeing it as out of control has yet to be settled.