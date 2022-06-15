Recap 6/14 – Tuesday, the S&P opened with a 14 handle gap up and then declined 14 handles into a 9:41 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 28 handles into a 10:00 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P zig zagged 51 handles into a 12:40 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 36 handles into a 1:23 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 57 handles into a 3:19 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 43 handles into a 3:49 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 9 handles into the close.

6/14 – The major indices had a somewhat mixed day with the DJIA and S&P etching a small to moderate down day. The Nasdaq finished with a very small up day. Here are closes: DJIA - 151.91; S&P 500 - 14.15; and the Nasdaq Composite + 19.12.

Looking ahead - Our next change in trend window is 6/14 AC with three Astro events. Please see the details below.

The Now Index had retreated to the BUY ALERT ZONE. It indicates that there is a moderate imbalance of many shorts. It is not an outright buy signal. The two recent BUY signals were not effective.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

3. B. 6/14 AC – Moon’s North Node 45 US Jupiter. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

C. 6/14 AC – Jupiter 45 Moon’s North Node. Moderate change in trend Cattle, Cotton, Oats, Silver.

D. 6/14 AC – Jupiter 90 US Jupiter. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

4. A. 6/16 AM – Mercury Maximum Elongation West. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.

B. 6/17 AC – Saturn Parallel Neptune. Major change in trend Coffee, Copper, Commodity Index, OIL.

C. 6/17 AC – Mars Perihelion. Major change in trend Corn, Gold, Oj.

D. 6/17 AC – Jupiter Contra-Parallel Latitude US Neptune. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar, Oil.

Stock market key dates

Market Math

6/18 (Sat.) = 17,358 Music days > 12/09/1974 MAJOR LOW.

*DJIA – 6/27.

Fibonacci – 6/16, 6/21, 6/27.

Astro – 6/14, 6/15, 6/16, 6/21, 6/28, 6/29, 7/1 AC.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 3700, 3650 Resistance – 3790.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 3700, 3650 Resistance – 3790.

Please see below the June Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.