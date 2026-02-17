TRENDING:
Australian Unemployment
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|premium|

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD downside appears capped ahead of US-Iran talks

  • Gold cuts losses but remains below $5,000 amid thin Asia trade as US-Iran talks loom.
  • The US Dollar holds recent gains due to rebalancing trades, despite dovish Fed expectations.
  • Gold cracks key $5,000 support on Monday; daily RSI still holds above midline. What’s next?
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD downside appears capped ahead of US-Iran talks
Dhwani MehtaDhwani MehtaFXStreet

Gold is off the lows but remains under moderate selling pressure below the $5,000 threshold early Tuesday. Gold now looks to the US-Iran nuclear deal talks for a fresh trading impetus as US traders return after the long weekend.

Gold seems vulnerable amid Asia trading lull

Gold remains offered for the second straight day amid a lack of demand for Gold from key Asian centres, including mainland China, Hong Kong, etc, on account of the week-long Chinese New Year holiday season.

Additionally, the uptick in the US Dollar on Monday, courtesy of traders resorting to the rebalancing theme ahead of the Treasury International Capital (ITC) data and the triple bomb data due to hit on Friday.

The TIC data will be in focus for any cues on diminishing foreign demand for USTs and US stocks. This data could significantly impact the USD valuation, eventually impacting bullion prices.

Meanwhile, the Minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) January monetary policy meeting will be closely scrutinized for fresh hints on the US central bank’s interest rate cut path.

Markets are currently pricing in at least two 25 basis points (bps) rate cuts by the Fed this year, as per CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

Before these US event risks, the US-Iran talks over Tehran's nuclear programme set to take place in Geneva on Tuesday will hold the limelight.

“Iran's foreign minister met with the United Nations (UN) nuclear watchdog chief on Monday, with few clear signs of compromise from either side and the threat of U.S. military action looming,” per Reuters.

The semi-official Iranian Tasnim news agency reported that Iran's Revolutionary Guards navy conducted a drill in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday.

That being said, Gold will continue to find buyers at lower levels due to the cautious market mood heading into the US-Iran talks.

Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart

Chart Analysis XAU/USD

In the daily chart, XAU/USD trades at $4,962.23. The 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) rises above the 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs, preserving a bullish alignment. The longer SMAs continue to advance, while price holds above them but sits beneath the 21-day SMA at $4,987.41. The Relative Strength Index (14) stands at 53.36 (neutral), easing from prior elevated readings and signaling tempered momentum.

Measured from the $5,597.89 high to the $4,401.99 low, the 50.0% retracement at $4,999.94 caps near-term upside, with the 61.8% retracement at $5,141.05 the next barrier if a break occurs. On the downside, the rising 50-day SMA at $4,660.28 supports pullbacks. A daily close above the 50% retracement could open the path toward the 61.8% area, while failure to clear the former would keep XAU/USD consolidative within the broader uptrend.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Related news

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Subscribe to PremiumSign In

Author

Dhwani Mehta

Dhwani Mehta

FXStreet

Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.

More from Dhwani Mehta
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD slumps below 1.1800 on hawkish Fed Minutes, eyes on ECB succession

EUR/USD slumps below 1.1800 on hawkish Fed Minutes, eyes on ECB succession

The EUR/USD pair tumbles to a near two-week low around 1.1785 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The US Dollar strengthens against the Euro on hawkish FOMC minutes that revived speculation about potential interest rate hikes if inflation remains elevated. 

GBP/USD extends decline as weak jobs data bolsters BoE rate cut bets

GBP/USD extends decline as weak jobs data bolsters BoE rate cut bets

The Pound Sterling continued to backslide under sustained pressure on Wednesday, following through after the UK employment report on Tuesday showed a labour market deteriorating faster than expected. 

Gold rises above $4,950 as US-Iran tensions boost safe-haven demand

Gold rises above $4,950 as US-Iran tensions boost safe-haven demand

Gold price holds positive ground near $4,985 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The precious metal recovers amid shifts in geopolitical sentiment, boosting safe-haven demand. Traders will keep an eye on the release of US Initial Jobless Claims,  Pending Home Sales data, and the Fedspeak later on Thursday. 

Australia unemployment rate set to edge up within overall strong labor market

Australia unemployment rate set to edge up within overall strong labor market

The Australian monthly employment report is scheduled for release on Thursday at 00:30 GMT, and market participants anticipate a modest increase in jobs in January. The Australian Bureau of Statistics is expected to announce that the country added 20K new jobs in the month, while the Unemployment Rate is forecast at 4.2%, up from the 4.1% posted in December.

Mixed UK inflation data no gamechanger for the Bank of England

Mixed UK inflation data no gamechanger for the Bank of England

Food inflation plunged in January, but service sector price pressure is proving stickier. We continue to expect Bank of England rate cuts in March and June. The latest UK inflation read is a mixed bag for the Bank of England, but we doubt it drastically changes the odds of a March rate cut.

Sui extends sideways action ahead of Grayscale’s GSUI ETF launch

Sui extends sideways action ahead of Grayscale’s GSUI ETF launch

Sui is extending its downtrend for the second consecutive day, trading at 0.95 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The Layer-1 token is down over 16% in February and approximately 34% from the start of the year, aligning with the overall bearish sentiment across the crypto market.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers