S&P 500 is starting to run into a setback even if VIX doesn‘t reveal that fully. Credit markets going from weakness to weakness spells more short-term woes for stocks – a shallow downswing that feels (and is) a trading range before the surge to new ATHs continues, is likely to materialize in the second half of Nov. We may be in its opening stages – as written yesterday:
(…) Can stocks still continue rallying? They look to be setting up for one more down leg of the immediately preceding magnitude, which means not a huge setback. The medium-term path of least resistance remains up – the Fed is still printing a huge amount of money on a monthly basis, and it remains questionable how far in tapering plans execution they would actually get – I see the risks to the real economy coupled with persistently high inflation as rising since the 2Q 2022 (if not since Mar already, but most pronounced in 2H 2022).
Stocks are still set for a good Dec and beyond performance.
The elephant in the room is (the absence of) fresh debt issuance lifting up the dollar, making it like rising yields more. Not only that these are failing to push value higher, but the tech resilience highlights the defensive nature of S&P 500 performance. Crucially though, precious metals are seeing through the (misleading dollar strength) fog, and are sharply rising regardless. Make no mistake, with the taper reaction, we have seen what I had been expecting (or even better given that I prefer a reasonably conservative stance without drumming up expectations either way) – I had been telling you that the hardest times for the metals are before taper.
And the magnitude and pace of their upswing cast a verdict on the Fed‘s (likely in)ability to follow through with the taper execution, let alone initiate the rate-raising cycle without being laughed off the stage as markets force these regardless of the central planners. The galloping inflation expectations are sending a very clear message:
(…) if you look at the great white metal‘s performance, it‘s the result of inflation coming back to the fore as the Fed itself is now admitting to high inflation rates through the mid- 2022, putting blame on supply chain bottlenecks. Oh, sure. The real trouble is that inflation expectations are starting to get anchored – people are expecting these rates to not go away any time soon.
Precious metals are going to do great… Copper is awakening too, and commodities including oil would be doing marvels. TLT downswings would be less and less conducive to growth, so if you‘re still heavily in tech, I would start eyeing more value.
Let me add the Russell 2000 and emerging markets to the well-performing medium-term mix.
Let‘s move right into the charts.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq outlook
S&P 500 bulls didn‘t make it too far before running into another (mild, again I say) setback – so far, a sideways one.
Credit markets
Credit markets renewed their march lower, and unless they turn, the S&P 500 upswings would remain on shaky ground (if and when they materialize).
Gold, silver and miners
Gold and silver remain on a tear, and even for the breather to unfold, it takes quite an effort. The bears clearly can‘t hope for a trend change.
Crude oil
Crude oil bulls keep defending the $80 level, with $78 serving as the next stop if need be – these consecutive lower knots keep favoring the bulls, just when the right catalyst arrives. Whether that takes one or two days or more, is irrelevant – it will happen.
Copper
Copper ran into an unexpected setback, which however doesn‘t change the outlook thanks to its relatively low volume. I‘m still looking for much higher red metal prices.
Bitcoin and Ethereum
Bitcoin and Ethereum are seeing an emerging crack in the dam that doesn‘t tie too well to developments elsewhere. The bulls should step in, otherwise, this yellow flag risks turning into a red one.
Summary
S&P 500 bulls are now holding only the medium-term upper hand as the rally is entering a consolidation phase. Anyway, this trading range would be followed by fresh ATHs, which would power stocks even higher in early 2022. Precious metals have quite some catching up to do, and the long post-Aug 2020 consolidation is over. Copper, base metals, oil, and agrifoods are likely to keep doing great as inflation expectations show that inflation truly hasn‘t been tamed in the least.
All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: A weak rebound reveals a still strong bearish trend
Euro recovered some lost ground from the lowest level since July 2020 near 1.1260 and climbed to 1.1335 but then dropped back toward 1.1300. The combination of a stronger USD, a decline in equity prices and a slide of the euro against its main rivals favored the retreat.
GBP/USD extends rebound, closes in on 1.3500
GBP/USD gained traction in the early American session on Wednesday and started to push higher toward 1.3500. The modest dollar weakness and the stronger-than-expected inflation report from the UK help the pair gather bullish momentum.
XAU/USD bulls eager to end consolidation phase, critical drop in yields eyed
Is the correction over? That is the crucial question for gold bulls after the recent bounce. Buyers can be thankful for a drop in US Housing Starts – which came out at 1.52 million annualized vs. 1.58 million expected in October.
Ethereum price crash halted, but the point of max pain is yet to come
ETH price saw its uptrend grind to a halt on Tuesday as ETH price shed 10% of its value. During the rout, many bulls got stopped out of their long positions, and this saw an acceleration of buy-side demand declining.
WTI drops to fresh daily lows under $79.50 despite bullish inventory report
WTI has turned lower in recent trade, breaking out to fresh daily lows despite a bullish inventory report. The report has perhaps been interpreted as increasing the likelihood that the Biden administration taps the SPR.