Key highlights
Japan's factory activity growth slowed in June as China's strict COVID-19 curbs took a toll on manufacturing demand, even as service sector sentiment hit a nearly nine-year high on the fading pandemic drag. The au Jibun Bank flash Japan Manufacturing PMI slipped to a seasonally adjusted 52.7 in June from a final 53.3 in May, marking the slowest expansion since February when it also was 52.7.
Euro zone business growth has slowed significantly this month as consumers concerned about soaring bills opted to stay at home and defer purchases to save money, a survey showed. S&P Global's flash Composite PMI, seen as a good gauge of overall economic health, slumped to 51.9 in June from 54.8 in May, far below the 54.0 predicted in a Reuters poll and its lowest level since February 2021.
Britain's economy is showing signs of stalling as high inflation hits new orders and businesses report levels of concern that normally herald a recession, a closely watched industry survey showed. S&P Global's PMI, covering services and manufacturing firms, also showed companies raising pay and passing higher costs on to clients, a worry for the Bank of England. The PMI's preliminary composite index held at 53.1 in June, above the median forecast of 52.6 in a Reuters poll of economists and unchanged from May.
USDINR movement
The USDINR pair made a gap-down opening at 78.25 and traded within the range of 78.23-78.375. The pair closed the day at 78.30 levels. The pair continued to trade near the 78 levels, not too far from its all-time high amid broad strength of the US dollar and persistent foreign fund outflows. The crude oil prices continued to trade above 110 levels, giving discomfort to the domestic currency and denting investors' sentiment. The dollar continued to remain stronger globally after the hawkish comment by Federal Reserve Chair yesterday in the Fed Chair Testimony. The exporters are not selling the forwards as the forward premium have crashed, this will limit the major losses in the pair.
Global currency updates
The EURUSD pair has declined sharply and tested the 1.0500 level. The shared currency is having a difficult time finding demand following the disappointing data releases and the pair could extend its slide in case safe-haven flows dominate the markets in the second half of the day. The monthly data published by S&P Global revealed that the business activity in the private sector grew at a softer pace than expected in early June. The GBPUSD pair has declined sharply but managed to recover modestly after having briefly dipped below 1.2200. The PMI data published by the S&P Global revealed that the business activity in the UK's manufacturing and service sectors continued to expand at a relatively healthy pace in early June. Although the British pound erased a portion of its daily losses after these data, it could find it difficult to gather further bullish momentum. The intraday slide extended and dragged spot prices of the USDJPY to a fresh daily low today below 136 levels. Market players turned caution amid speculations that any further sharp depreciation of the Japanese yen might force some form of practical intervention.
Bond market
The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note fell to its lowest level in almost two weeks as investors continued to assess the likelihood of a recession. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was seen at 3.12%. The moves come after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told Congress that the U.S. central bank is “strongly committed” to cooling the soaring inflation rate. However, India’s 10-year sovereign bond yields rose as the investors turn sellers and took a flight toward safe-havens.
Equity market
Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 managed to finish a volatile session in the green, amid mixed moves across global markets after Federal Reserve Chair's speech. Gains in financial, IT, and auto shares pushed the headline indices higher. Broader markets also mirrored the gains in the main indices, with the Nifty midcap 100 and the Nifty small cap 100 rising more than one percent each.
Evening sunshine
"Focus to be on the US Fed Chair Powell’s testimony."
European stocks were lower, as global markets see renewed volatility after a brief recovery following last week’s tumultuous trading. U.S. stock futures crept higher ahead of weekly employment data and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s second day of testimony on Capitol Hill.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles around 0.6900 amid recession fears
Weak growth-related data and concerns of an economic slowdown spurred risk aversion on Thursday. AUD/USD is down for a second consecutive day and approaching the June monthly low at 0.6850.
EUR/USD holds above 1.0500 but bears maintain the pressure
The EUR/USD pair eased after EU data showed a sharp deceleration in businesses activity at the end of the second quarter in the Union. US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell fueled recession concerns.
Gold at the brink of a bearish breakout
XAUUSD is gaining bearish traction and is poised to challenge the weekly low. Fed’s Powell testimony spurred risk aversion amid inflation and growth fears. US data pointed to slowing economic progress at the end of the second quarter.
Can 100 new employees lift the Ripple price from the ashes?
Ripple’s XRP price continues treading with mundane price action. Time will tell which direction the digital remittance token heads next.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!