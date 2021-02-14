- CAD/JPY bulls in play from support and target a daily extension.
- There are bullish prospects from an hourly perspective on a 38.2% Fibo retracement for the open.
Following on from last week's analysis, CAD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls stepping in at a discount within long-term bullish trajectory, the cross is indeed headed in a northerly trajectory, albeit correcting.
However, it is expected to continue towards a measured target of 82.9150.
The cross spiked from within 4-hour demand on Thursday to print a higher high in resistance which has now seen the cross buckle to support in the 82.61 territories.
The following is a top-down analysis that illustrates a bullish bias still from a longer-term perspective.
Prior analysis
The daily chart was showing prospects of a bullish fill of the wick left by the strong bid in the cross that crystalised at a 38.2% Fibonacci of the bullish impulse.
From a 4-hour perspective, the set-up was based on the correction's prospective floor at the support structure. While prices ran in drawdown momentarily, bulls were firmer ahead of the previous low and proposed stop-loss zone.
Subsequently, the price has expanded to the upside to print a higher high and closed in bullish territory.
Live market
A breakeven scenario has evolved from a swing trading perspective, but for the open, there is a day trading set-up for the takings.
From an hourly perspective, the price has made a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and is holding at support structure.
A continuation can be expected to the upside. A -272% Fibo of the correction's range opens prospects to 82.8110 for a1:2 risk to reward ratio.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
