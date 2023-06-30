In this week’s episode of Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire examines just how close we came to a pivotal black swan event - that could have potentially triggered an irrevocable gold revaluation - amid last week’s tensions in Russia.
The London wholesaler investigates whether the Federal Reserve miscalculated its gold-buying approach and is running out of tools to keep a synthetic cap on prices, as central banks’ massive gold-buying spree takes place around the globe.
Timestamps
- 00:00 Start
- 01:15 Latest precious metals market update
- 04:30 How close did we come to a black swan event last weekend?
- 08:30 The largest central bank buying spree in over 200 years
- 13:00 Has the Fed miscalculated when buying gold?
- 16:45 The split in the speculator category
- 21:30 Stacking? Here’s what you should expect in the short-term
- 29:30 The strange action happening with Silver
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
