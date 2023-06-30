Share:

In this week’s episode of Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire examines just how close we came to a pivotal black swan event - that could have potentially triggered an irrevocable gold revaluation - amid last week’s tensions in Russia.

The London wholesaler investigates whether the Federal Reserve miscalculated its gold-buying approach and is running out of tools to keep a synthetic cap on prices, as central banks’ massive gold-buying spree takes place around the globe.

Timestamps