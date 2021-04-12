Recommendation for Cotton: Buy
Buy Stop: Above 84.
Stop Loss: Below 76.5.
RSI: Neutral.
MACD: Neutral.
MA(200) : Neutral.
Fractals: Buy.
Parabolic SAR: Buy.
Bollinger Bands: Sell.
Chart analysis
On the daily timeframe, Cotton: D1 went up from the downtrend. A number of technical analysis indicators formed signals for further growth. We do not rule out a bullish movement if Cotton rises above the last high: 84. This level can be used as an entry point. We can place a stop loss below the Parabolic signal, the last lower fractal and the 200-day moving average line: 76.5. After opening a pending order, we can move the stop loss to the next fractal low following the Bollinger and Parabolic signals. Thus, we change the potential profit/loss ratio in our favor. After the transaction, the most risk-averse traders can switch to the four-hour chart and set a stop-loss, moving it in the direction of the trend. If the price meets the stop loss (76.5) without activating the order (84), it is recommended to delete the order: the market sustains internal changes that were have not been taken into account.
Fundamental Analysis
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has revised the projections of the global and American cotton crop. Will the Cotton quotes rise? The USDA in its April review reduced its world cotton production forecast and increased its consumption forecast. As a result, the global cotton stocks are expected to decrease to 93.46 million bales, by 5 million bales (480 pounds each) compared to the 2019/2020 season. According to the USDA, the United States will maintain its export volume, which will lead to a drop in US stocks by 3.3 million bales (almost 2 times) this season - to 3.9 million bales. The USDA also reported a reduction in crop areas harvested within the United States by a quarter in the 2020/2021 season (8.7 million acres) compared to the 2019/2020 season (11.6 million acres).
Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1900 amid virus concerns, USD rebound
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19, driven by a risk-off mood that favors the safe-haven dollar. Fed Chair Powell said the US economy is at an "inflection point" but urged caution regarding the virus. Covid concerns are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD bounces above 1.37 amid UK reopening
GBP/USD has recaptured 1.37 as sterling catches a bid. The UK is reopening non-essential shops and other businesses as its vaccination campaign proves successful in keeping covid cases down. The dollar is marginally bid amid a risk-off mood.
XAU/USD clings to $1,740 amid firmer US dollar
Gold maintained its dovish stance as the US dollar remained strong. However, the pullback in US Treasury yields offered support to the price. Weaker equities also helped in the price recovery from lower levels.
XRP price rally and Ripple's legal victories could mean settlement with SEC impending
Ripple Labs and its executives scored another victory recently in its ongoing legal battle against the US Securities & Exchange Commission. Judge Sarah Netburn denied the SEC access to the personal banking information of Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Bears hibernate as records keep getting smashed, earnings season awaits
Equity markets continue to set new records as the Nasdaq plays catch up. Fundamentals are backing bulls as Fed doves dampen inflation concerns. Earnings week ahead will likely add more fuel to the fire.