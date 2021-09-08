Bitcoin dived 18% on bumpy El Salvador adoption, but critical technical levels remains intact for the continuation of the positive trend building since July.

Ethereum and Cardano declined, but Solana resisted better to the selloff.

Elsewhere, Coinbase lost 4% as SEC warned the company that they should not launch a product offering interest on cryptocurrency holdings.

Elsewhere, the tech stocks did better as the stock prices continued being led by the prospects of low post-pandemic rates rather than a strong reflation environment.