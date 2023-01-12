At 1.30 UK today we have high volatility inflation data, Consumer Price Index (CPI). Looking at the DXY (USD Index) we may not get the dramatic moves we have seen in the past.
CPI expected: MoM 0.3% – YoY 5.7%
Below are areas of confluence. This is when two support or resistance levels merge. We look to sync these levels with cypher patterns or Elliott Wave formations to give us a longer-term bias, stop (swing low or high) and target levels (completion of the next leg).
The zones have a time expiry and are only good for the day, unless qualified
US Dollar Index 4-hour
Resistance located at 103.52-56. This would suggest that, after an initial rally, we correct lower in the BC leg, the hardest leg to trade. This is counter trend and care should be taken. Normal pullbacks are 38.2 or 88.6% of leg AB (103.16-102.68).
GBP/USD 8-hour
The favoured pair as we would be trading in the direction of the long-term trend. 1.2093 – 86 support zone. The target level would be the 1.2310 Fibonacci confluence zone, forming a bearish Gartley
USD/JPY 8-hour
Going to throw this one into the mix even though the system trade is selling the completed pattern at 136.20. The risk/reward is substantial, coming in at 7.7R, to buy the dip at bespoke support of 130.18.
EUR/GBP 8-hour
Not USD based but a cross that we covered yesterday. We have a confluence area at 0.8810 and 0.8807. With this being close to the 61.8% pullback level at 0.8811, it would suggest a temporary correction higher.
EUR/CAD 8-hour (good until the Friday close) – Offers huge potential
Completing a bearish Bat formation at 1.4491. Bespoke resistance is located at 1.4497-1.4507. This offers a tight stop as the pattern is invalidated on a move through 1.4520.
EUR/CAD weekly
What I love about this setup is the potential from the weekly chart. This highlights the next leg lower being BC. The 38.2% pullback level is 1.3936. The 88.6% pullback level is 1.3076.
S&P 500 4-hour
If we see a move to the downside in US stocks, the SPX500 has a support zone at 3896,3895 and 3892. With this being a 78.6% pullback level of the 3870-3976 move, we could see a corrective bounce.
Crude Oil 8-hour (weekly expiry)
The resistance zone is seen at 79.90 and 80.70, perhaps fading both levels. The target level to complete the Butterfly formation is seen at 67.13. A move above 81.51 invalidates the pattern. Taking an average fade-in at 80.30, this offers a risk/reward rate of 10.5(r).
The analysis, data and visual graphic charts or pictures contained herein are provided “as is” and without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. Educate2accumulate, contractors or employees, or any third-party data provider, shall not have any liability for any loss sustained by anyone who has relied on the information contained in any Educate2accumulate publication. All products and services of Educate2accumulate are sold as information services for investors and traders and are not personal recommendations to buy or sell securities or any other type of investment, nor an offer to buy or sell securities or any other type of investment. The publishers of Educate2accumulate and all other products and services of Educate2accumulate are not brokers and are not acting in any way to influence the purchase or sale of any security. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice, and you should always obtain current information and perform due diligence before trading. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The Subscriber to Educate2accumulate educational service agrees they will not hold Educate2accumulate or any of its employees, partners, and/or affiliates liable for any trading decisions or actions taken by the Subscriber based directly on the educational posts placed in the live trading room. We recommend that anyone trading financial markets should do so with caution and consult with a qualified independent financial advisor or professional investment consultant before doing so. Trading can be a risky proposition, and traders may lose more than their original account deposit. The act of subscribing to this website acknowledges your agreement to the terms and conditions stated herein.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reaches fresh highs in the 1.0840 area
EUR/USD resumed its advance and reached fresh multi-month highs, as market players made up their minds and increased bet for high-yielding assets. US Dollar under strong selling pressure as investors price in two Fed 25 bps hikes before pausing.
GBP/USD flirts with daily highs above 1.2200
GBP/USD declined toward 1.2100 after US stocks opened deep in the red but managed to rebound above 1.2200, as investors assess how December inflation figures could influence the Fed's rate outlook. The US Dollar Index stays in negative territory below 103.00.
Gold bulls retain control in a volatile session
Gold jumped to $1,901.70 following the release of the US CPI and comments from Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker, pulling back from the level later but holding on to intraday gains.
US Consumer Price Index in line with estimates offers good longer-term outlook for crypto
US Consumer Price Index numbers were the talk of the town throughout the week as it was the first big number after the US jobs report from last week.
German GDP, Spanish CPI and can Europe avoid a recession?
Goldman Sachs has been one of the recent major banks to upgrade its expectations for the Euro Zone for the coming year. It had previously expected the shared economy to fall into a recession in the first half of the year.