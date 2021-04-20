We’re going to take a quick look at the Elliott Wave charts of Sugar Futures ( $SB_F) , published in members area of the website. As our members know, we’ve been calling rally in the commodity. We recommended members to avoid selling in any proposed pull back and keep buying the dips in 3,7,11 swings. Recently SB_F made pull back that has unfolded as Elliott Wave Zig Zag pattern . In the further text we are going to explain the Elliott Wave Pattern and Forecast
Before we take a look at the real market example, let’s explain Elliott Wave Zigzag.
Elliott Wave Zigzag is the most popular corrective pattern in Elliott Wave theory . It’s made of 3 swings which have 5-3-5 inner structure. Inner swings are labeled as A,B,C where A =5 waves, B=3 waves and C=5 waves. That means A and C can be either impulsive waves or diagonals. (Leading Diagonal in case of wave A or Ending in case of wave C) . Waves A and C must meet all conditions of being 5 wave structure, such as: having RSI divergency between wave subdivisions, ideal Fibonacci extensions and ideal retracements.
Now let’s take a look what Elliott Wave Zig Zag looks like in real market example.
Sugar Futures ($SB_F) Elliott Wave 4 Hour Chart 3.25.2021
Right side remains in the favor of commodity. Sugar Futures remains buy in a dips. Current view suggests (4) blue pull back is unfolding as Elliott Wave Zig Zag pattern with inner labeling: ABC red. We can see that wave A red shows impulsive 5 waves structures . C red leg also shows 5 waves at the moment, however we believe more short term weakness can be seen within blue box area 15.00-14.03. We don’t recommend selling it and favor the long side from the mentioned zone. As the main trend is bullish we expect buyers to appear for 3 waves bounce at least. As our members know, Blue Boxes are no enemy areas, giving us 85% chance to get a bounce.
Sugar Futures ($SB_F) Elliott Wave 4 hour chart 4.7.2021
The commodity made more short term weakness within the blue box as expected. Buyers appeared there and we are getting reaction. We believe pull back is completed at 14.67 low, however still need to see further separation from the latest low to confirm cycle from the peak is completed.
Sugar Futures ($SB_F) Elliott Wave 4 hour chart 4.7.2021
14.67 low held nicely and the commodity made further extension higher as we expected. Cycle from the 14.67 low can be unfolding as 5 waves structure. We would like to see break above April peak to confirm next leg up is in progress.
Keep in mind that market is dynamic and presented view could have changed in the mean time. Best instruments to trade are those having incomplete bullish or bearish swings sequences. We put them in Sequence Report and best among them are shown in the Live Trading Room. You can check most recent charts in the membership area of the site.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.2050 amid dollar weakness
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2050, holding onto its substantial gains. The dollar remains on the back foot despite an uptick in US bond yields. European regulators are set to rule on J&J's vaccine and US infrastructure news is awaited.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.40 amid upbeat UK jobs figures
GBP/USD is trading below 1.40, off its highs as the dollar edges higher. Earlier, the UK reported a drop in the unemployment rate to 4.9%, better than expected. The Claimant Count Change also beat estimates with 10.1K.
XAU/USD tests key Fibo resistance at $1,775
XAU/USD rebounds after closing in the negative territory on Monday. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is edging lower on Tuesday. Additional gains are likely if gold manages to clear $1,775 resistance.
Ripple finds foothold for 60% upswing
XRP price has sliced through the immediate demand barrier flipping it into a supply zone. Ripple’s recent jab at breaching this area has failed, creating a double bottom formation on the 6-hour chart.
S&P 500 (SPX) Update: Equity markets take a well deserved breather, crypto stocks slide
Equity markets took a much-needed break from setting record highs on Monday. Tesla suffered a steep 5% fall after reports of a crash with no one at the wheel. Have a Coke and a smile was up 1% as KO smashed earnings estimates.