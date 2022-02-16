Global stocks jumped on Tuesday after Russia sent mixed signals about its strategy on Ukraine. The country’s defense minister announced that it will pull some of its troops from the Ukrainian border. It also noted that large-scale military training in its territory would continue. The announcement came at a time when Western countries are attempting to solve the crisis in a diplomatic way. Yesterday, Putin held a meeting with Olaf Scholz and insisted that he does not want war with Europe. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 indices rose by more than 2% on Tuesday.
The price of crude oil declined sharply as investors reacted to the happenings in Ukraine. Brent, the global benchmark, declined by more than 3% to $93 while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) declined by almost 4% to $91.8. The main reason why oil prices dropped is that analysts were expecting Russia’s supply to be cut off by sanctions if it invaded Ukraine. As a result, the world would be short by about 5 million barrels of oil per day. That deficit would be difficult to fill by other OPEC and non-OPEC members. Later today, the Energy Information Agency (EIA) will publish the latest inventory data.
The US dollar declined slightly as investors embraced a risk-on sentiment. The currency declined even after the US published the relatively strong producer price index (PPI) data. The numbers revealed that the country’s PPI increased from 0.4% in December to 1.0% in January. On a year-on-year basis, the PPI declined slightly from 9.8% to 9.7%. Later today, the US will publish the latest retail sales numbers. Other key economic numbers to watch will be the latest Canadian and UK consumer inflation data. The Eurozone will publish the latest industrial production data.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair rose to a high of 1.1365 as Ukrainian risks eased. On the four-hour chart, the pair managed to move above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. It also moved slightly above the 14-day and 25-day moving averages while the RSI crossed the descending trendline shown in red. It has also formed a small inverted head and shoulders pattern. Therefore, there is a possibility that the pair will keep rising as bulls target the next key resistance at 1.1400.
EUR/CHF
The EURCHF pair rose to a high of 1.0522, which was the highest level since February 11. On the four-hour chart, the pair moved above the key resistance at 1.0510, which was the highest level in January. It also moved above the 25-day moving average while the Average True Range (ATR) has been in a strong bullish trend. The pair has also retested the chin of the double-top pattern. Therefore, since a break and retest pattern is usually bearish, there is a possibility that it will resume the bearish trend.
XAU/USD
The XAUUSD pair erased some of the gains it made this week as demand for safe havens declined. The pair rose to a high of 1,875, which was an important resistance level since it was the highest level on November 16. It also managed to move below the key support level at 1,853, which was the highest point on January 27. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling today.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Consolidation plays out near critical resistance
The EUR/USD bears are lurking at daily resistance. EUR/USD H1 price chart exhaustion starting to play out. The price is attempting to rise in Tokyo but currently lacks conviction in a sleepy Asian session so far. The bigger test for the bulls will be in the European session.
GBP/USD: Bulls on the look out for the next discount
GBP/USD rallied to a fresh hourly high son Wednesday following a sell-off in the greenback on the back of a less hawkish outcome at the Federal Reserve's meeting in January. The minutes of the meeting did not underscore the possibility of a 50bps hike at the March meeting which knocked some wind out of the US dollar and yields.
Gold rebound aims $1,880 amid geopolitics, Fed-linked anxiety
Gold prices edge higher after refreshing eight-month top, recent recovery eyes important resistance. XAU/USD prices keep the previous day’s rebound from a weekly low to around $1,870 during the initial Asian session on Thursday.
AVAX, MATIC, Uniswap witness explosive on-chain activity, on track for massive price rally
Altcoins AVAX, MATIC and Uniswap witnessed a massive spike in adoption and on-chain activity in Q4 2022. Analysts at Messari Crypto have noted the rising activity and users on AVAX, MATIC and Uniswap networks.
European markets falter as NATO pushes back on Russian troop de-escalation claims
NATO and the US are reporting that Russian troop numbers are rising near Ukraine, and that no de-escalation appears to be happening, making markets increasingly susceptible to headline risk.