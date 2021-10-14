SP500 (SPX) NASDAQ (NDX) 100 Russell 2000 (RUT) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Principle & Day Trading.
S&P500 Technical Analysis: Elliott Wave WXY bullish corrective pattern as Intermediate Wave (4).
Russell 2000 Wave e) of 4 completed.
S&P 500 Elliott Wave (b) of c) of Y of (4).
NASDAQ Elliott Wave (b) of c) of Y of (4).
SP500 TradingLevels: Moving into Minor Group 1 MG1|4300|4200|4100 each level is a Minor Level and will see the price bounce at these price points.
Trading Strategy - See video for long and short senario.
SP500 Trading Strategy: Neutral .
NASDAQ 100 Neutral .
Video Chapters:
00:00 Russell 2000 Technical Analysis.
04:40 NASDAQ 100 Technical Analysis.
10:34 SP500 Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
25:38 Thank you for watching SP500 Technical Analysis.
Trading tips:
"Trading is not for the dabblers, the dreamers, or the desperate. It requires, above all, one steadfast trait of dedication. So if you are going to trade, trade like you mean it".
