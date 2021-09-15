S&P500 Technical Analysis: Looking for Wave top around the Equinox Thursday, 23 September if not then a top is in place now as Wave (3).
S&P 500 Elliott Wave (v) of v) of 5 of (3).
NASDAQ Elliott Wave (v) of v) of 5 of (3).
Russell 2000 Elliott Wave iii) or B.
SP500 TradingLevels: MinorLevel 5 4500 support with next target 4600 - 4650.
Trading Strategy:
SP500 Trading Strategy: Neutral.
NASDAQ 100 Trading Strategy: Neutral.
00:00 Russell 2000 SP400 BAC... Technical Analysis.
02:35 NASDAQ 100 Technical Analysis.
13:16 SP500 Technical Analysis.
26:46 Thank you for watching SP500 Technical Analysis.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Further upside past 1.1800 hinges on bullish flag confirmation
EUR/USD edges higher around 1.1820, keeping the short-term bullish flag intact, during Thursday’s Asian session. The major currency pair also stays above 200-SMA amid an upbeat Momentum line.
GBP/USD holds onto daily gains, remains unable to break 1.3900
GBP/USD retreats after hitting daily highs above 1.3850. US Dollar mixed across the board, finds support from rebound in US yields. UK: PM Johnson changes members of his Cabinet.
Gold stays pressured below $1,800, US data eyed
After testing the high near $1,806 gold prices quickly retreated below $1,800 on Wednesday where it currently hovers. The prices trade in a very narrow trade band as the US dollar recovers some ground.
Cardano price could reach $8 if this accumulation fractal plays out
Cardano price has been accumulating for over a month now, hinting that a volatile move is incoming. This accumulation phase seems similar to the one seen between November 18, 2020, and January 5, 2021.
EUR/USD: Further upside past 1.1800 hinges on bullish flag confirmation
EUR/USD edges higher around 1.1820, keeping the short-term bullish flag intact, during Thursday’s Asian session. The major currency pair also stays above 200-SMA amid an upbeat Momentum line.