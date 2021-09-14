Plus CBA ANZ BHP RIO FMG, IRON ORE, COPPER, CRUDE, AUDUSD, GOLD, SILVER, DXY, NIFTY 50, CHINA A50 Shanghai Composite SSEC.
ASX 200 Index Overview: Under 7500 is bearish.
ASX200 Elliott Wave Triangle Wave iv) or c) of A of (4).
Trading Levels Minor Level (mTL5) 7500 is the closest largest number and its currently the resistance.
ASX200 Trading Strategy: Neutral.
Commodities:
Copper Elliott Wave 2 bullish correction.
Iron Ore to move lower.
US Spot Gold Elliott Wave B or 2.
Australian Stocks:
Finance and Bank stocks to head higher.
Resource stocks BHP FMG to head low, as they still need to complete Elliott Wave v) of C of (4).
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls struggle to close in the green, bears eye 1.1780
The price is resting near a 61.8% ratio and will be on the verge of a break to the upside if it can get above the 38.2% ratio again near 1.1845.
GBP/USD remains defensive below 1.3850, UK job data eyed
GBP/USD extends the previous day’s sluggish momentum and trades quietly on Tuesday morning. After testing the high of 1.3888 on Friday, the pair continued to remain submissive near 1.3850. The sterling has been influenced by a combination of other factors ranging from risk appetite to covid and Brexit headlines.
EUR/USD: Bulls struggle to close in the green, bears eye 1.1780
The price is resting near a 61.8% ratio and will be on the verge of a break to the upside if it can get above the 38.2% ratio again near 1.1845.
MATIC price eyes 110% advance as Polygon bulls wait with bated breath
MATIC price has been on a massive downswing after the September 7 crash, but things seem to be recovering as a bullish pattern continues to progress, and a buy signal is starting to line up.
Dollar flat ahead of key US inflation report, euro dips
The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a popular gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, ended flat at 92.64 after trading to an overnight high at 92.89.