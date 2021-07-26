Technical Analysis Elliott Wave SP 500 [SPX] NASDAQ [NDX] AMZN, GOOG, AAPL,SQ, FB,TSLA

S&P500 Technical Analysis: earnings are edging the market higher, however a small correction is due in the next session or the following

We should also now see the Russell 200 and the SP400 start moving higher as their convective pattern are complete.

US Stocks AMZN, GOOG, AAPL,SQ, FB,TSLA Stocks are trending bullish



S&P 500 Elliott Wave: Wave i of (iii) of iii) (expecting Wave i to top in the next session)

NASDAQ Elliott Wave: Wave (i) top nearing

SP500 TradingLevels: In the slightly bigger picture the 4300 Minor level 3 which is also

the top of Minor group1 is the important price point as support or resistance and this will take a few more trading sessions to establish as support or resistance.

SP500 Trading Strategy: Long in this bullish trend for stocks and Indices

Peter Mathers TradingLounge