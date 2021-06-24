Technical Analysis Elliott Wave SP 500 [SPX] NASDAQ [NDX] AMZN, GOOG, AAPL,SQ, FB,TSLA
S&P500 Overview: Indices have had an Impulse wave up off their lows.
So we should see an abc retracement as Wave (ii) in the next session, which would be in line with the bullih weekly cycle theory.
Therefore we should be able to build in long positions late Thursday arvo and Friday morning and arvo.
S&P 500 Elliott Wave: Wave (ii) of iii) of 5 of (3)
SP500 Trading Strategy: Looking for long trade set- ups
Peter Mathers TradingLounge
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Prints bearish flag on 4H above 1.1900
EUR/USD eases from intraday top to 1.1930 amid a subdued Asian session on Thursday. Although the major currency pair is on the way to snap a three-week downtrend, it forms a bearish chart pattern on the four-hour (4H) play.
GBP/USD: 100-DMA breakout keeps buyers hopeful, BOE eyed
GBP/USD pokes intraday high during the four-day uptrend. The cable pair cheers the previous day’s upside break of 100 DMA amid upbeat RSI conditions. Bulls are chained ahead of the key monetary policy meeting of the BOE.
Gold drops back below $1780 amid cautious market mood
Gold price is pressurizing the range lows near $1770 after facing rejection at higher levels once again. The overnight resurgent demand for the US dollar amid negative sentiment on Wall Street knocked off gold price back below the $1780 level.
Polygon looks to advance 38%
MATIC price suffered a fatal fall between June 20 and June 22, but the recovery has been equally swift. After managing to undo most of its losses, Polygon is range-bound between two crucial levels that determine its targets for the short term.
Will BOE follow the Fed?
The trend in GBP/USD has been sour mainly on the back of the exponential growth of new contagions related to the coronavirus Delta variant, with fears of the further easing lockdown measures. Also, the rise in DXY post hawkish Fed policy weighed on pound.