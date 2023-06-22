The Swiss National Bank slowed the pace of its tightening cycle on Thursday, in line with market expectations but signaled there is more to come.
While most central banks would dream of 2.2% inflation right now, the SNB has made clear that there will be no complacency. Today's hike likely doesn't mark the end of its cycle, with another 25 basis points expected in September.
Having previously indicated that he believes the neutral rate is around 2%, Chair Thomas Jordan has effectively signaled to the markets that they won't be done until at least this level is reached and today's comments support that.
As did the forecasts, which assuming steady rates, had inflation remaining above 2% in two years' time. In other words, more tightening will be necessary, alongside currency interventions, in order to get inflation back below 2%.
Despite some initial volatility, the Swiss franc is only a little lower on the day and not far from its pre-release levels. Against the Dollar, it has been trending sideways for more than a month and today's decision has so far failed to sway it one way or another.
A move below 0.8850 could make things interesting, as could a move above 0.91, but with the price sitting almost in the middle of these two levels currently, we may have to wait a little longer yet.
Markets are pricing in a strong chance of another hike in the cycle while indicating a small chance that the central bank is done. There is still a long way to go in the global inflation fight and, if the last couple of years are anything to go by, there may be some more twists and turns to come.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.2800 ahead of BoE policy decision
GBP/USD is holding the bounce toward 1.2800 ahead of the key BoE decision on Thursday. Pound Sterling ignores rising bets for a 50 bps BoE lift-off amid hot UK inflation data while the US Dollar consolidates the previous losses, awaiting mid-tier US economic data.
EUR/USD trades modestly flat near 1.1000 amid a steady US Dollar
EUR/USD is keeping its range near 1.1000, sitting at monthly highs in the European session. The pair is lacking fresh upside traction, as the US Dollar has paused its decline amid a risk-off market environment. Focus on US data, ECB and Fedspeak.
Gold seesaws around $1,930 due to hawkish Fed Powell vs. dovish Bostic
Gold price is demonstrating topsy-turvy moves around $1,930.00 in the European session. The precious metal is displaying a non-directional performance as investors have been baffled while assessing hawkish Fed chair Jerome Powell’s.
Three reasons why Bitcoin’s 2023’s rally is just starting
Bitcoin price has rallied 85% year-to-date, keeping 2023’s bullish momentum alive. Due to the strong uptrend seen over the last few weeks, the Fear and Greed Index has shifted to “greed.”
BoE Meeting Preview: Interest rate hike expected at just 25 bps despite labor shortages, hot inflation
The Bank of England (BoE) is on track to deliver its 13th straight rate hike this Thursday, as it remains on a firefighting mission to tame stubbornly high inflation levels. Pound Sterling is likely to witness intense volatility on the BoE policy announcements.