In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz has found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!

 

The SP500 tries a reversal with an inverse head and shoulders pattern bouncing off a major up trendline.

The DAX is very close to breaking two major horizontal resistances.

Gold is on the way to test an important horizontal support at 1782 USD/oz.

Oil continues its upswing after escaping from the flag pattern.

The EURCHF needs to close the day above the down trendline in order to get a proper buy signal.

The EURJPY is in the process of creating a right shoulder of a very promising inverted Head and Shoulder pattern.

The EURNZD continues the drop after broken supports were tested as resistance.

The AUDCAD is going to test a major support level on the 38,2% Fibonacci.

The USDJPY is getting closer and closer to end the long-term symmetric triangle pattern.

How do emotions affect trade?
