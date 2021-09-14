In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz has found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!
The SP500 tries a reversal with an inverse head and shoulders pattern bouncing off a major up trendline.
The DAX is very close to breaking two major horizontal resistances.
Gold is on the way to test an important horizontal support at 1782 USD/oz.
Oil continues its upswing after escaping from the flag pattern.
The EURCHF needs to close the day above the down trendline in order to get a proper buy signal.
The EURJPY is in the process of creating a right shoulder of a very promising inverted Head and Shoulder pattern.
The EURNZD continues the drop after broken supports were tested as resistance.
The AUDCAD is going to test a major support level on the 38,2% Fibonacci.
The USDJPY is getting closer and closer to end the long-term symmetric triangle pattern.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
