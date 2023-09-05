These are five market risks to watch for September
Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading forex carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade any such leveraged products you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with trading on margin, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops toward 0.6400 after weak China PMI, RBA in focus
AUD/USD is dropping further toward 0.6400 in response to the weak China's Caixin Services PMI data. The Aussie pair remains pressured amid China's property market concerns and anxiety ahead of the RBA interest rate decision.
EUR/USD stays depressed below 1.0800 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD is holding lower ground below 1.0800 in Tuesday's Asian trading. An upside consolidation in the US Dollar, positive US Treasury bond yields and a cautious risk tone undermine the pair, as ECB's Lagarde leaves Euro bulls unimpressed.
Gold remains depressed below $1,940, downside seems cushioned
Gold price trades with a negative bias for the second straight day on Tuesday, albeit lacks follow-through and remains well within a familiar range held over the past week or so. The XAU/USD is placed just below the $1,940 level, down less than 0.10% for the day, and is pressured by a combination of factors.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Possible moves as BTC goes back to consolidation mode
Bitcoin price is back to consolidation after the recent Grayscale-infused data provided market impales. Ethereum price is following in a path almost similar to BTC, but Ripple price would not yield.
RBA Interest Rate Decision: Australian central bank expected to stand pat
Interest rate in Australia is likely to remain unchanged at 4.10% in September. The Reserve Bank of Australia could leave the door open for more interest rate hikes. RBA policy guidance set to ramp up volatility around the Australian Dollar.