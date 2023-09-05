Share:

These are five market risks to watch for September

Share: Feed news

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading forex carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade any such leveraged products you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with trading on margin, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD drops toward 0.6400 after weak China PMI, RBA in focus

AUD/USD drops toward 0.6400 after weak China PMI, RBA in focus

AUD/USD is dropping further toward 0.6400 in response to the weak China's Caixin Services PMI data. The Aussie pair remains pressured amid China's property market concerns and anxiety ahead of the RBA interest rate decision. 

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD stays depressed below 1.0800 amid cautious mood

EUR/USD stays depressed below 1.0800 amid cautious mood

EUR/USD is holding lower ground below 1.0800 in Tuesday's Asian trading. An upside consolidation in the US Dollar, positive US Treasury bond yields and a cautious risk tone undermine the pair, as ECB's Lagarde leaves Euro bulls unimpressed. 

EUR/USD News

Gold remains depressed below $1,940, downside seems cushioned

Gold remains depressed below $1,940, downside seems cushioned

Gold price trades with a negative bias for the second straight day on Tuesday, albeit lacks follow-through and remains well within a familiar range held over the past week or so. The XAU/USD is placed just below the $1,940 level, down less than 0.10% for the day, and is pressured by a combination of factors.

Gold News

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Possible moves as BTC goes back to consolidation mode

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Possible moves as BTC goes back to consolidation mode

Bitcoin price is back to consolidation after the recent Grayscale-infused data provided market impales. Ethereum price is following in a path almost similar to BTC, but Ripple price would not yield.

Read more

RBA Interest Rate Decision: Australian central bank expected to stand pat

RBA Interest Rate Decision: Australian central bank expected to stand pat

Interest rate in Australia is likely to remain unchanged at 4.10% in September. The Reserve Bank of Australia could leave the door open for more interest rate hikes. RBA policy guidance set to ramp up volatility around the Australian Dollar.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures