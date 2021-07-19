Notes/Observations
- Risk aversion sentiment over the spread of the delta coronavirus variant and renewed skepticism over the potential for a strong economic rebound.
Asia
- China Army and Navy held a joint drill on beach assault near Taiwan, the day after the 2nd US military aircraft landed in Taiwan.
Coronavirus
- Tokyo officials confirm a positive Covid case at Olympic athlete's village ( 2 South African soccer players at the Olympics have tested positive for COVID).
Europe
- UK PM Johnson and Chancellor Sunak to self-isolate after coming in contact with health Sec Javid (who tested positive for COVID); reversing their earlier plan to continue on as normal.
- UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak (Fin Min) said to see the cost of UK debt rise by £10B due to debt tied to inflation.
Americas
- Fed's Kashkari (dove, non-voter) stated that not seeing evidence that there would be sustained inflation beyond the re-opening period; reiterated expected people to return to labor market in the fall.
- Treasury Sec Yellen noted that some tariffs have hurt customers, doubted the overall results of China Trade deal signed under President Trump.
- Senator Portman (R-Ohio): Bipartisan negotiators have dropped plans for stronger tax enforcement from the $579B infrastructure bill.
Energy
- OPEC+ said to agree to ease oil output cuts from Aug 2021 and to extend the supply agreement until the end-2022. The agreed new baseline for UAE at 3.5M BPD and increase production by 400K BPD per month until end of Sept 2022. OPEC+ also agree to use new oil output baselines from May 2022 which would raise Saudi and Russian oil output baseline to 11.5M BPD from May 2022 (now 11Mbpd).
Speakers/Fixed income/FX/Commodities/Erratum
Equities
Indices [Stoxx600 -1.74% at 446.84, FTSE -2.00% at 6,867.75, DAX -1.94% at 15,238.60, CAC-40 -2.01% at 6,330.58, IBEX-35 -1.84% at 8,349.00, FTSE MIB -2.73% at 24,116.50, SMI -0.93% at 11,914.56, S&P 500 Futures -0.68%].
Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open broadly lower and continued to sell off as the session wore on; sectors starting the day least in the negative territory include health care and telecom; energy and financials sectors among those leading to the downside; French cabinet member would not rule out the return of curfews if covid numbers worsen; Sumo to be acquired by Tencent; Partners acquires EOLO in Italy; Ermenegildo Zegna looking to come public in US through SPAC deal; Pershing Square desists from Vivendi deal; reportedly National Grid to lose regulatory responsibilities; NKT resumes strategic review of Photonics unit; earnings expected during the upcoming US session include IBM, AutoNation and TractorSupply.
Equities
- Consumer discretionary: Vivendi [VIV.FR] -1% (PSTH decides not to proceed with Universal Music Group deal), Ubisoft [UBI.FR] -2% (postpones some games releases).
- Financials: Sumo [SUMO.UK] +42% (to be acquired).
- Materials: Bekaert [BEKB.BE] -2% (earnings).
- Technology: Barco [BAR.BE] -12% (earnings).
Speakers
- Poland Central Bank's Lon stated that might consider rate hike if Nov forecast showed higher CPI.
- India Fin Min Sitharaman: Fundamentals of domestic economy remain strong.
- Japan Cabinet Office (Govt) July Economic Report maintained its overall economic assessment of seeing further weakness in parts of the economy. Domestic economy showed increased weakness in some parts, though it continued picking up amid severe conditions due to the coronavirus. Raised view on business conditions.
Currencies/Fixed Income
- Safe haven flows aid the USD and JPY currencies in the session. Risk aversion sentiment percolated over spread of the delta coronavirus variant and renewed skepticism over the potential for a strong economic rebound.
- EUR/USD hovering around the 1.18 area. Focus on Thursday ECB where the new inflation strategy likely to set the bar higher for an exit from its ultra-relaxed monetary policy. ECB's forward guidance poised to be recalibrated according to the new strategy.
- Renewed pressures on equities helped bond yield to move lower. US 10-year down over 3bps to approach 1.25%.
Economic data
- (TR) Turkey July Consumer Confidence: 79.5 v 81.7prior.
- (CH) Swiss weekly Total Sight Deposits (CHF): 711.9B v 711.7B prior; Domestic Sight Deposits: 636.5B v 637.5B prior.
- (PL) Poland Jun Employment M/M: 0.3% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 2.8% v 2.7%e.
- (PL) Poland Jun Average Gross Wages M/M: 2.9% v 2.6%e; Y/Y: 9.8% v 9.2%e.
- (EU) Euro Zone May Construction Output M/M: +0.9% v 0.4% prior; Y/Y: 13.6% v 45.2% prior.
Fixed income Issuance
- None seen.
Looking Ahead
- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.
- 05:30 ((DE) Germany to sell combined €6.0B in 6-month and 12-month BuBills.
- 05:30 (NL) Netherlands Debt Agency (DSTA) to sell €1.5-2.5B in 3-month bills.
- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa announces details of upcoming I/L bond sale (held on Fridays).
- 06:00 (IL) Israel to sell bonds.
- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.
- 07:25 (BR) Brazil Central Bank Weekly Economists Survey.
- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.
- 08:00 (IN) India announces details of upcoming bond sale (held on Fridays).
- 09:00 (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) to sell €5.1-6.3B in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.
- 09:45 (EU) ECB weekly QE bond buying update.
- 09:45 (UK) BOE to buy £1.147B in APF Gilt purchase operation.
- 10:00 (US) July NAHB Housing Market Index: 82e v 81 prior.
- 11:00 (CO) Colombia May Trade Balance: -$1.0Be v -$1.5B prior; Total Imports: $4.3Be v $4.7B prior.
- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 13-Week and 26-Week Bills.
- 12:00 (CO) Colombia May Economic Activity Index (Monthly GDP) Y/Y: 13.1%e v 28.7% prior.
- 16:00 (US) Weekly Crop Progress Report.
- 19:30 (AU) Australia ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence Index: No est v 110.0 prior.
- 19:30 (JP) Japan Jun National CPI Y/Y: +0.2%e v -0.1% prior; CPI Ex-fresh food (core) Y/Y: 0.2%e v 0.1% prior; CPI Ex-fresh food/energy (core-core) Y/Y: -0.2%e v -0.2% prior;.
- 21:30 (CN) China Monthly LPR setting for 1-Year Loan Prime Rate and 5-year Loan Prime Rate.
- 21:30 (AU) RBA July Minutes.
- 21:30 (CN) China Monthly Loan Prime Rate Setting (LPR).
- 23:30 (HK) Hong Kong to sell 3-month and 6-month Bills.
- 22:30 (JP) Japan to sell 6-Month Bills.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 15-week low on sour market mood
EUR/USD has plunged below 1.1770, hitting the lowest since early April. The safe-haven dollar is extending its gains amid worries about rising US inflation and the spread of the Delta covid strain.
GBP/USD hits three-month low on dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.37, the lowest since mid-April. The safe-haven dollar is gaining ground across the board as the Delta covid strain spreads quickly. Concerns about rising infections in the UK increase as the country reopens.
XAU/USD remains on track to test key $1792 support
Gold price remains vulnerable as risk-off flows boost the US dollar. ‘Sell everything mode’ engulfs gold price amid Delta covid strain woes.
Is SafeMoon a Ponzi scheme? Investors grow concerned
SafeMoon price has been on a slow downtrend as its range tightens, indicating that the volatility has dried up. The price action resembles an awful lot to Bitcoin.
Delta Doom is set to storm America, the dollar could emerge as top dog
The Delta covid variant is set to spread across Europe and the US. High transmissibility and insufficient vaccination levels could grind economies to a new halt. The safe-haven dollar may be the short-term beneficiary.