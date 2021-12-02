The strong rebound we saw in US equity futures ended up giving way to a decent sell-off on Wednesday trading session; the S&P500 recorded its worst back-to-back sell-off since October 2020 and it may not be over.
The US equity futures are again in the positive at the time of writing, but the gains are hardly interpreted as a recovery; they are rather the result of a rising volatility. The risk sentiment is sour.
Now one place which could give hope for a slowdown in inflation, and a slower market selloff is oil, as the prices are under the pressure of a couple of factors.
OPEC meets today; the expectations have been as volatile as the market action in oil. The latest news suggests that OPEC is increasingly inclined to scrap its plan to raise output for January.
With the Fed pulling away support, we see the shining stars of the cheap-liquidity market falling from grace. AMC entertainment and GameStop tanked, while chipmakers and electric car makers took a heavy hit.
Traditional safe-haven gold is doing quite poorly nowadays, while Bitcoin is stable near the $56K mark, but the risks are tilted to the downside on the global loss of risk appetite.
So, I am thinking, but just thinking whether the US dollar will again be the place to park until the dust settles.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides sub-1.1300 as the dollar accelerates advance
EUR/USD finally broke below 1.1300, helped by encouraging US employment-related figures ahead of the November jobs report. ECB officials still holding back on tapering.
GBP/USD clings to modest recovery gains above 1.3300
GBP/USD is edging higher toward 1.3330 in the second half of the day on Thursday as the greenback stays under modest selling pressure. The US Department of Labor reported that there were 222,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits last week.
Gold: Pressure persists November low at risk of giving up
Gold fell to a 1-month low of $1,763.33 a troy ounce, bouncing just modestly from it and currently trading around 1,767.00. The bright metal weakened the most during US trading hours, as the American dollar met some market’s favour.
ETH outperforming its peers, BTC struggles and XRP bearish
BTC refrains from making new highs as Tuesday’s gap-fill kills uptrend continuation. ETH outpaces its peers by barely hitting new highs. XRP price again looking for direction as investors interest wanes.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?