It is no secret that the price of gold and US government bonds are correlated. Among other factors, this is due to their safe-haven appeal (according to the 60-day rolling correlation coefficient, the correlation is nearly +0.90). Consequently, gold prices are also inversely correlated with US yields and the US dollar.
With US Treasury yields facing southbound—the 10-year US Treasury yield elbowed beneath its 50-day simple moving average and is currently attempting to find grip beneath the 200-day simple moving average at 3.502%—as well as the US dollar navigating deeper waters, the XAU/USD is on the verge of closing beyond the widely watched $2,000 barrier.
Weekly Resistance from $1,988 is Key
Based on the weekly timeframe, the technical landscape focuses on resistance at $1,988 in a market clearly trending higher. A moderate push north of the aforementioned barrier has been seen this week, though lacks conviction. For XAU/USD to continue climbing when the chart’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is on the doorstep of overbought space (70.00), a decisive close above the current resistance is necessary.
Upside objectives beyond $1,988 are familiar ‘double-top’ resistance at $2,070, and a break here would call attention to the 100% projection at $2,152 that is closely shadowed by a 1.618% Fibonacci expansion at $2,176.
Daily Timeframe: Buyers in Control
Against the backdrop of the weekly timeframe, resistance-turned-support at $1,949 put in an appearance on the daily timeframe on Wednesday. In addition to the weekly scale, trend direction favours buyers on the daily, displayed not only through the 50-day simple moving average ($1,886) crossing above the 200-day simple moving average ($1,780), which is referred to as a ‘Golden Cross’, but also through price structure: a series of higher highs and lows since bottoming in late 2022 in the shape of a triple-bottom pattern.
What’s technically interesting here is that the $1,998 18 April top has already been tested and failed to generate much selling, meaning it failed to produce sufficient bearish interest to clear $1,949 support. As such, buyers are likely to overthrow $1,998 should price remain bullish north of $1,949.
Dip Buying Scenario on the H1?
Shorter-term price action on the H1 chart unmasks two nearby support levels at $1,974 and $1,983; overhead, focus is on the $2,000 barrier. Knowing that $1,998 resistance on the daily scale is perhaps fragile, and the weekly timeframe working its way above resistance coming in from $1,988, a dip-buying scenario may unfold should the yellow metal pencil in a correction from current price and retest resistance-turned-support at $1,983. Alternatively, failure to retest $1,983 could see a H1 close above $2,000 take shape and ignite breakout buying interest to take things to at least the $2,009 20 March high (black arrow).
Therefore, chart studies indicate two possible scenarios. A retest of H1 support at $1,983 (or maybe even H1 support at $1,974) or a straightforward ‘no frills’ breakout above $2,000 to take on higher levels.
This material on this website is intended for illustrative purposes and general information only. It does not constitute financial advice nor does it take into account your investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Commission, interest, platform fees, dividends, variation margin and other fees and charges may apply to financial products or services available from FP Markets. The information in this website has been prepared without taking into account your personal objectives, financial situation or needs. You should consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs before making any decision about whether to acquire or dispose of any financial product. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are derivatives and can be risky; losses can exceed your initial payment and you must be able to meet all margin calls as soon as they are made. When trading CFDs you do not own or have any rights to the CFDs underlying assets.
FP Markets recommends that you seek independent advice from an appropriately qualified person before deciding to invest in or dispose of a derivative. A Product Disclosure Statement for each of the financial products is available from FP Markets can be obtained either from this website or on request from our offices and should be considered before entering into transactions with us. First Prudential Markets Pty Ltd (ABN 16 112 600 281, AFS Licence No. 286354).
