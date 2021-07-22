Things were mostly quiet on Thursday, short of a little intraday volatility around the ECB decision. Ultimately though, no surprises, with the central bank leaning more to the dovish side.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Seesaws inside monthly falling wedge below 1.1800
EUR/USD picks up bids to 1.1775, consolidating the pullback from 100-SMA, during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the major currency pair bounces off a short-term support line inside a one-month-old falling wedge bullish chart pattern on the four-hour (4H) play.
GBP/USD stays directed to 1.3830 resistance confluence
GBP/USD holds onto 200-DMA breakout around 1.3765 amid a quiet start to Friday’s Asian session. The cable pair’s recovery moves from 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of December 2020 to June 2021 upside manages to cross the key SMA and 50% Fibo. hurdle, keeping the buyers hopeful.
MATIC price takes center-stage, readies Polygon for an impressive 85% rally
MATIC price closed yesterday with the best gain since the 63% gain recorded on May 24, marking a trend reversal for the Indian blockchain. Moving forward, Polygon confronts three tactical resistance levels that may impede a quick follow-through on the dynamic rebound.
What to expect for Euro post ECB
The European Central Bank’s monetary policy announcement was the most important event this week but it did not inspire any breakout moves for EUR/USD. This of course is exactly what central bankers hoped for which is limited volatility when big announcements are made.