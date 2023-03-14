We’re concerned about recent price action in risk markets, when considering the fact that Fed rate pricing has come down, with some major institutions now expecting the Fed to completely hold off on hiking rates next week.
Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information ("information") contained on this Blog, constitutes marketing communication and it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Further, the information contained within this Blog does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LMAX Group has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any third parties as comments for every Blog entry. LMAX Group will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the above information. While the produced information was obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, LMAX Group does not provide any guarantees about the reliability of such sources. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at his or her own risk. It is not a place to slander, use unacceptable language or to promote LMAX Group or any other FX, Spread Betting and CFD provider and any such postings, excessive or unjust comments and attacks will not be allowed and will be removed from the site immediately. LMAX Group will clearly identify and mark any content it publishes or that is approved by LMAX Group. FX and CFDs are leveraged products that can result in losses exceeding your deposit. They are not suitable for everyone so please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. The information on this website is not directed at residents of the United States of America, Australia (we will only deal with Australian clients who are "wholesale clients" as defined under the Corporations Act 2001), Canada (although we may deal with Canadian residents who meet the "Permitted Client" criteria), Singapore or any other jurisdiction where FX trading and/or CFD trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations. LMAX Limited operates a multilateral trading facility. LMAX Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm registration number 509778) and is a company registered in England and Wales (number 6505809). Our registered address is Yellow Building, 1A Nicholas Road, London, W11 4AN.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains depressed near 1.0700, US CPI in focus
EUR/USD is gauging a cushion near the round-level support of 1.0700 in the early European morning. The pair has corrected from near 1.0740 after exhaustion in the upside momentum. The major is likely to remain on the tenterhooks ahead of the US inflation data.
GBP/USD stays below 1.2200 after UK jobs report
GBP/USD continues to trade in its daily range slightly below 1.2200 in the European morning on Tuesday. The data from the UK showed that the Unemployment Rate stayed unchanged at 3.7% in January and Average Earnings Including Bonus declined to 5.7% from 6%.
Gold stays defensive above $1,900 as Fed bets reverberate ahead of US inflation
Gold price remains mildly offered as traders struggle to justify mixed catalysts ahead of the key US CPI data during early Tuesday.The XAU/USD drops 0.25% intraday to $1,909 during the first loss-making day in four heading into the European session.
Is this Bitcoin price rally sustainable? Will BTC hit $30,000?
Bitcoin (BTC) price has recovered the losses it experienced by the end of last week. The sell-off was caused mainly due to failing banks in the United States which in turn triggered a depeg in major US-based stablecoins.
US Inflation Preview: Five scenarios for trading the Core CPI whipsaw within the SVB storm Premium
What a difference one week makes – from over 50% for a 50 bps increase to borrowing costs to speculation of a halt to any increases in interest rates. The US CPI report has the final word in setting expectations for the Fed meeting.