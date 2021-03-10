Philip Lowe, the Reserve Bank of Australia’s chief, has spoken out against bond markets pricing in an earlier tightening of monetary policy, which sent the currency and yields lower, as Lowe repeated that interest rates would most likely remain at the current level until atleast 2024.
Low reiterated that the RBA does not share the same views as market pricings implied expectations of possible increases in cash rate as soon as next year and 2023. Within recent weeks, the Australian central bank has upped their bond buying as they battled against rising yields which were driven by reflation trades sweeping global markets. The RBA defended their 0.10% yield target and level of cash rate as they wanted to ease markets.
Lowe repeated again that the RBA’s inflation-targeting regime would need an actual reading between the 2-3% target, not just a forecasted reading, before considering moving rates. This would most likely require a growth above 3% for wages stated Lowe, stating that current levels are at a record low of 1.4%.
The governor also spoke about the bank's intentions of discussing whether they would extend their quantitative easing programme. The $100B programme is in place to target longer-dates securities, and in February it was announced that another $100B will be used when the programme is due to expire mid-April.
Lowe’s comments arrived at the same time as financial markets began pricing rate hikes by major central banks next year and 2023, supported by strong economic data. This sent bond yields rising, as Lowe pushed down on these factors, which could be a heavy weight on the
AUD.
Currently, the AUD/USD is down 0.07% on the session.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. TradeProofer does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops below 0.7700 despite upbeat Chinese inflation data
AUD/USD drops below 0.7700, extending losses, as the bulls remain unimpressed by the upbeat Chinese inflation data. RBA’s Lowe indirectly cites inflation fears. Risk-off mood and the US dollar's strength weigh on the aussie.
Gold’s key levels to watch ahead of US CPI, stimulus vote
Gold bulls take a breather after the 2% recovery rally witnessed on Tuesday. The haven demand for the USD has returned amid a cautious market mood, as investors await the House of Representatives vote on the Senate’s $1.9 trillion stimulus bill this Wednesday.
GBP/USD: Eases from short-term falling wedge resistance below 1.3900
GBP/USD refreshes intraday low while extending pullback from resistance line of a bullish chart pattern. 200-bar SMA offers immediate support amid bullish MACD. Weekly support line, wedge support add to the downside filters.
Dogecoin stays above key SMA but nearby resistance probes buyers
DOGE/USD picks up bids above 200-bar SMA, remains inside three-week-old symmetrical triangle. Momentum favors bulls, triangle’s support adds filters to the south-run below the key SMA.
US Dollar Index: Decent support emerged around 92.00
After climbing to fresh yearly highs in the mid-92.00s, DXY sparked a move lower to the 92.00/91.90 band.