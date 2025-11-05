TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Overheated, overhyped – But probably not over

Overheated, overhyped – But probably not over
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Market mood got hammered yesterday — for all the reasons we’ve been citing over and over: overstretched tech valuations, an increasingly narrow rally, and the circularity concerns around Big Tech that are reviving dot-com bubble comparisons. Add to that the fading dovish hopes for a December rate cut from the Federal Reserve (Fed), signs of a weakening US economy, lingering inflation risks and the thickening fog as official US data remains elusive — and you’ve got a recipe for unease.

Yes, but the sour cocktail of all these arguments didn’t prevent major US indices from rallying to uncharted territories since April, and there is no certainty that yesterday’s selloff will be the beginning of a broader correction wiping 10–20% off valuations in the coming weeks. It’s a possibility — one that many investors and large-company CEOs expect — but it’s not a preset course.

Counterarguments exist: earnings are better than expected; the Fed might not cut by another 25bp but could end QT. The latter would bring extra liquidity to markets. Recent data also shows the Fed has been adding liquidity via reverse repo operations and the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) is back to purchasing bonds to support growth. Meanwhile, AI deals keep coming in — Nvidia is reportedly expanding partnerships beyond the US, including a recent one with Deutsche Telekom — and the company hasn’t said its last word this earnings season.

So yes, the latest moves and the bearish reaction to strong Big Tech earnings call for caution. The VIX index is rising, another sign that market stress is ticking higher. The latest 13F filings also showed that “Big Short” investor Michael Burry is betting against AI champions — about 66% of his portfolio is reportedly in Palantir puts and another 13.5% in Nvidia puts. But hopefully, all this doesn’t mean the apocalypse is upon us! Over the past 15 years, the S&P500 rebounded higher after a 10-20% selloff.

Yesterday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell yesterday after Palantir’s record and better-than-expected results failed to attract fresh buyers, triggering fears that valuations may have gone too far — with price-to-sales ratios for buzzy tech names getting stretched. There’s no doubt some of the Magnificent 7 stocks don’t deserve their lofty valuations (I’m looking at you, Tesla). Palantir, for instance, has a P/E ratio near 500, which is insane. Thankfully, that’s not the case for the rest of Big Tech. The others trade at relatively high, but not extreme, multiples — the average P/E for the Magnificent 7 is now above 30, versus around 20 for the S&P 493. Google’s P/E is 32, Microsoft’s 36, and Nvidia’s 60 — but that will likely moderate once it reports earnings. Jensen Huang already hinted that up to $500 billion in revenue could flow in from Blackwell and Rubin chip sales between this year and next. A correction would be healthy given how fast the market has risen in the past three years – and since April, but there might not be a dot-com-style crash when companies are printing such strong growth and profits. Smaller, buzzy names could get hit hard, yes — but the tech behemoths have means to weather a selloff.

Now, coming back to earnings, AMD also faced an unpleasant negative reaction despite strong — and stronger-than-expected — results. Revenue rose 32% to $7.69 bn, beating estimates (~$7.41 bn). The company guided for Q3 sales around $9.9 bn. Nevertheless, the share price fell about 3.7% in after-hours trading. The good news is that Nasdaq futures are sold less severely this morning, suggesting downside pressure could ease. But it may take more than a few earnings beats to bring the bulls back.

In metals and currencies, gold interestingly isn’t picking up the risk-off trades; it’s acting like a risk-on asset, falling in tandem with equities. The yellow metal struggles to hold ground near the $4,000 per ounce mark — it probably rose too far, too fast, to attract risk-averse investors. Bitcoin is also failing to play safe haven, testing the $100K level to the downside.

The US dollar, on the other hand, is strengthening against most majors, acting as a safe haven after months of heavy selling. The EURUSD slipped below 1.15 yesterday, Cable is preparing to test the 1.30 psychological support ahead of Thursday’s Bank of England (BoE) meeting, while the AUDUSD fell back below 0.65 despite the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) cautious tone this week, as it refrained from cutting rates and flagged lingering inflation risks. None of this is surprising — the dollar had been heavily shorted this year, so the rebound looks healthy and justified.

Among G10 currencies, the Japanese yen stood out as Japan’s Finance Minister said he was not enchanted by the yen’s rapid depreciation — a comment that likely prompted speculative shorts to close positions to avoid getting caught in a reversal. Still, given the dollar’s strong momentum and the dovish shift in BoJ expectations, the USDJPY will likely continue to attract brave dip buyers.

Today, services PMI figures will be in focus, along with earnings from McDonald’s, Qualcomm, and Arm Holdings. Let’s see how they perform — and how investors react!

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.1500 after US data

EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.1500 after US data

EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades below 1.1500 in the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar benefits from upbeat ADP Employment Change and ISM Services PMI data for October, not allowing the pair to stage a rebound.

GBP/USD holds above 1.3000, struggles to gain traction

GBP/USD holds above 1.3000, struggles to gain traction

GBP/USD erases daily recovery gains but manages to hold above 1.3000 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. Better-than-expected employment and PMI data from the US help the US Dollar (USD) hold its ground and caps the pair's upside.

Gold picks up pace, revisits $3,970

Gold picks up pace, revisits $3,970

Gold manages to reverse three consecutive daily pullbacks and gathers fresh steam on Wednesday, retesting the area above $3,970 per troy ounce amid the lack of direction in the US Dollar and a humble uptick in US Treasury yields across different time frames.

US Services PMI set to remain in expansion territory in October

US Services PMI set to remain in expansion territory in October

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) is scheduled to release the October Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) on Wednesday.

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Risk appetite has not fully enjoyed the treats of a Fed rate cut, strong earnings and trade peace. Fedspeak, the US Supreme Court and US data could challenge the Dollar’s current strength. Aussie and Pound are on divergent paths as respective central banks meet next week.

Stellar Price Forecast: Death Cross in XLM risks a 15% correction as demand softens

Stellar Price Forecast: Death Cross in XLM risks a 15% correction as demand softens

Stellar (XLM) breaks out of a falling channel pattern on the downside after two straight days of losses as a Death Cross pattern emerges on the daily chart. The XRP-rival risks further losses as the retail demand softens and analyst Peter Brandt alerts a pattern breakout. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers