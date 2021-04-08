Trading the false breakout or the Wyckoff spring concept can be extremely profitable because it is essentially profit from the trapped traders. Despite it is a popular technique adopted by the professionals, majority of the retail traders have no idea how it works or simply are not aware of this technique.
In this video, you will find out the one thing traders should do when trading false breakout in order to increase the winning rate and to profit from others. Watch the video below:
