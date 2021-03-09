Do your ever wonder why your entry setup always late to catch the profitable move up with maximum gain? Even worse, a lot of the time, just shortly after your entry, the trend direction suddenly reverses and goes against you. Finding the best entry before the explosive move starts is always challenging if you have no clues.
In this video, you will find out how to spot the Wyckoff spring setup to trade the explosive move before it actually happens. Wyckoff trading method is adopted in combination of breakout trading strategy for optimal entry point. Watch the video below:
Timestamps
-
1:18 Market recap.
-
4:00 Trade review.
-
7:00 False breakout or spring setup.
-
14:18 Current stock market outlook.
