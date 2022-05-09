Last week closed on a negative note, as US NFP data came in stronger-than-expected, revived Federal Reserve (Fed) hawks, and sent the major US indices lower. And the new week starts on a negative note, as well, after the Chinese Li Keqiang warned that the jobs situation in China is getting ‘complicated and grave’ as the government’s zero Covid policy is taking a heavy toll on the country’s economy, and impacts the rest of the world negatively, as well.
So negatively, that Saudi Arabia decided to cut oil prices for buyers in Asia from record highs pointing at the slowing demand in China. Saudi lowered all grades for the northwest Europe region and almost all for the Mediterranean, as well. However, crude oil kicked off the week under positive pressure, as leaders of the G7 nations pledged to ban the Russian oil on Sunday.
As the Russian oil ban has already been widely priced in, the positive impact will certainly remain limited, yet the worsening situation in China and Xi government’s stubbornness in keeping a Mission Impossible in place will likely cost more to China and to the world economy in terms of growth, and oil demand in the coming months. That could slow down the broader oil rally. Yet, news that Biden’s administration’s plan to buy crude to refill these strategic reserves is a sign that the drop in demand will certainly match the tighter global supply.
Jobs done; inflation next
The US NFP printed 430K new nonfarm job additions in the US last month, the unemployment rate came in a relatively low, but higher-than-expected 3.6%, and the average earnings increased a slightly less than the expectations, but not enough to cool down the Fed hawks.
The US 10-year yield closed the week above the 3.10% and the dollar index advanced to a fresh almost two-decade high.
On Wednesday, the US will reveal its latest inflation figure, and the CPI is expected to have eased to 8.1% in April, from 8.5% printed a month earlier.
If the jobs data couldn’t improve sentiment, as a strong data would fuel the hawkish Fed expectations, and a soft data would fan the recession fears, sign of softer inflation could improved appetite in risk assets, and trigger a positive correction in US indices.
In the FX and crypto
The EURUSD is preparing to clear support near 1.05. The only thing that could help the bears change their mind is a soft US inflation data, which would cool down the Fed hawks, confirming that the Fed’s efforts to slow inflation are paying off, meaning that it would not need to get too aggressive to bring inflation down toward its 2% policy target.
If we see the Fed hawks relax, we could also see recovery in cryptocurrencies, which trade closely, and positively, to the risk assets, and especially to tech stocks.
Bitcoin dived to the lowest levels since January over the weekend. The next natural target for Bitcoin bears is the $30K psychological support.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 1.0500 after disappointing EU data
EUR/USD continues to trade in negative territory but holds slightly above the key 1.0500 handle. The data from the euro area showed that the Sentix Investor Confidence Index slumped to -22.6 in May, missing the market expectation of -20.8. Markets remain risk-averse to start the week, putting additional weight on the euro.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.2250 amid firmer USD, Brexit back in focus
GBP/USD is falling towards 1.2250 amid broad risk-aversion-led unabated US dollar demand. Stringent China’s covid restrictions, G7 sanctions on Russia and Brexit woes add to the risk-off mood. Sinn Fein’s victory in the NI election re-ignites Brexit fears, UK’s Truss threatens to suspend the Brexit deal.
Gold extends losses towards $1,850 as USD rises with yields
Gold Price gets hammered amid ‘sell everything’ mode amid risk-aversion. Flight to safety, US dollar dominate while Treasury yields keep rallying. XAU/USD remains poised to test the $1,850 barrier, awaits US inflation.
Crypto markets bleed as bears take control
Bitcoin price is in a fragile state after a breakdown of a critical support barrier. Ethereum, Ripple and many altcoins have already crashed a lot and could continue doing so if BTC does not recover quickly.
The Week Ahead: US CPI and PPI set to soften
The Fed's 50 bp rate hike is behind us. Another 50 bp hike is expected next month. The April employment report will do little to calm the anxiety about the "too tight" labor market. The decline in the participation rate was disappointing.