It has been another volatile and undecided trading session yesterday.
OPEC did cut its oil production target by 2 million barrels per day. It was the biggest cut since 2020, it was expected, it saw a morose reaction by Joe Biden - who said it was ‘shortsighted’, but a well better enthusiasm than what I expected by the oil bulls.
The barrel of US crude ended the session 1.90% higher, yet, the 50-DMA offers haven’t been cleared just yet.
The World Trade Organization gave a scary forecast for the global trade next year. The WTO raised its trade growth estimate from 3 to 3.5% for this year, but they slashed their expectation for next year to 1%, from around 3-4%. Yesterday, the investor sentiment was rather bearish. The major indices were under a decent selling pressure, following a strong two-day rally.
The data from the US was not very Fed-friendly, but it was ok. The ISM services index showed a faster than expected expansion in the US services sector, and the ADP report printed a slightly higher number than the expectations. Now all eyes are on Friday’s NFP number, and wages growth data.
In the FX, the dollar index rebounded, the EURUSD and Cable eased.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
