US stocks declined while the greenback soared after the latest US consumer price index (CPI) data. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data showed that the headline consumer inflation rose by 5.4% in June, the highest level since August 2008. This increase was mostly due to soaring prices for used cars as the sector continued facing significant supply costs. This increase was also due to the rising commodity prices, robust consumer demand, and ongoing logistics challenges. According to the WSJ, economists expect that the economy expanded at a 9.1% annual rate in the second quarter. This will be the fastest quarterly increase since the early 1980s. Therefore, the Fed will be under pressure to act in the next few months to curb prices.
The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 futures bounced back in the overnight session after Senate budget committee approved a $3.5 trillion plan. The new package will see the government spend money to fund climate, education, and anti-poverty programs. The indices also tilted higher as the bank earnings season kicked off. Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan released strong earnings, helped by the deal-making segment. Goldman made more than $5.49 billion in profit on revenue of $15.39 billion. JP Morgan, on the other hand, made a profit of $11.95 billion and revenue of $30.48 billion. This happened as the global deal volume surged to $1.42 trillion in the quarter. Later today, companies that will publish their results are Blackrock, Citigroup, and PNC Financial.
The NZDUSD pair jumped in early trading after relatively hawkish New Zealand central bank news. The bank decided to leave the interest rate unchanged at 0.25%. The key point of the decision was that the bank decided to halt its Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) program later this month. It attributed this to the strong recovery of New Zealand’s economy. Later today, the Bank of Canada and Turkish Central Banks will deliver their decisions. The UK will also publish the latest inflation data while the Fed will release its Beige Book.
NZD/USD
The NZDUSD spiked after the RZ decision. It rose to 0.7013, which was higher than this week’s low of 0.6917. On the four-hour chart, the pair moved to the upper side of the Bollinger Bands. It also rose above the 25-day moving average. Notably, it has also formed Gartley’s XABCD pattern, which is typically a bullish sign. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising as bulls target the next key resistance at 0.7050.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair declined sharply after strong US inflation data. The pair fell to 1.1776, which was the lowest level since April 1. The pair moved below the important support at 1.1750 and the short and longer-term moving averages. The MACD and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) have also declined. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling as bears target the next key support at 1.1700.
US 30
The Dow Jones declined to a low of $34,890 on Tuesday. It then erased some of those gains after the new $3.5 trillion spending package. The index remains above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the MACD has continued rising. As a result, there is a possibility that it will keep rising as bulls target the next key resistance at $35,000.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD licks wounds under 1.18, all eyes on Powell
EUR/USD is trading above the lowest since April but below 1.18 after strong US inflation and a weak bond auction boosted the dollar. Investors are eyeing Fed Chair Powell's testimony later in the day. Covid headlines are also watched.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.3850 after strong UK inflation data
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.3850, up on the day after the UK reported inflation at 2.5% YoY in June, stronger than expected. Cable is recovering from gains triggered by elevated US inflation figures on Tuesday and ahead of Fed Chair Powell's testimony.
Gold: Set-up favors bulls, Powell’s testimony awaited
Gold once again showed some resilience below the $1,800 mark. The momentum extended through the Asian session on Wednesday, though the upside seems limited ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's semi-annual congressional testimony.
Dogecoin price with its back to the wall, as DOGE edges closer to an 80% decline
Dogecoin price has finalized a head-and-shoulders pattern with a measured move of over 80%. DOGE investors are unable to unlock the unrelenting resistance defined by May’s descending trend line.
Powell Preview: Three reasons to expect the Fed Chair to down the dollar
Fed Chair Powell is likely to send a cautious message, in line with the bank's minutes. Signs that inflation is indeed transitory may also soften his message. The Delta covid variant is hitting the US and may dampen economic activity.