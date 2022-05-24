In this technical blog we’re going to take a quick look at the Elliott Wave charts of NZDJPY published in members area of the website. As our members knew, we’ve been favoring the long side in NZDJPY due to incomplete bullish sequences the pair is showing in the cycles from the March 2020 low against January 2022 low. NZDJPY cycle from January 2022 low ended at April 20, 2022 peak and it started pulling back. This pull back took the form of Elliott Wave Zig Zag pattern and members knew it was nothing more than another buying opportunity. In the remainder of the article, we are going to explain the Elliott Wave Pattern and talk about the blue box buying area.
Before we take a look at the real market example, let’s explain Elliott Wave Zigzag.
Elliott Wave Zigzag is the most popular corrective pattern in Elliott Wave theory . It’s made of 3 swings and is sub-divided as 5-3-5. Inner swings are labeled as A,B,C where A =5 waves, B=3 waves and C=5 waves. That means A and C can be either impulsive waves or diagonals. (Leading Diagonal in case of wave A or Ending in case of wave C) . Waves A and C must meet all conditions of being 5 wave structure, such as: having RSI divergence between wave subdivisions, ideal Fibonacci extensions and ideal retracements etc. Wave B could be a triangle, FLAT, Zigzag or a double three structure.
NZD/JPY 9 May, 2022 4 hour Elliott Wave update
Current view suggests NZDJPY is doing black pull back against the 75.21 low. First leg from the peak was in 5 waves which has been labelled as wave (A). Bounce was corrective and completed as wave (B). We have already seen a new low below wave (A) which makes it an incomplete sequence against April 28, 2022 peak. Current view suggests (C) leg is in progress toward 81.29 – 78.74 area (highlighted with a blue box).
We don’t recommend selling the pair against the main bullish trend. Strategy is waiting for the price to reached marked blue box zone, before buying the pair again. As the main trend is bullish we expect buyers to appear at the blue box for 3 waves bounce at least. Once bounce reaches 50 Fibs against blue (B) high, we will make long position risk free by either moving stop loss to entry position or taking partial profits and putting stop on remaining position below the low within the blue box. Invalidation for the trade would be break of marked invalidation level at 78.74. As our members know, Blue Boxes are no enemy areas , giving us around 80% or a higher chance to get 3 waves bounce at least from the blue box.
NZD/JPY 23 May, 2022 4 hour Elliott Wave update
Chart below shows NZDJPY made proposed leg down as we expected. The pair has found buyers at the Blue Box area and we are getting good reaction from there. Pull back completed at 79.45 low as a Zig Zag pattern. The rally from the blue box reached and exceeded 50 fibs against the (B) connector. Consequently, members who have taken the long trades at the blue box now enjoying profits in a risk free trades. Now we would need to see break of April 21st peak in order to confirm next leg up is in progress. Once the pair breaks April 20, 2022 high, the pair will become bullish again in near term and might offer some new buying opportunities in the short term dips against the 132.621 low. Until April 20, 2022 high doesn’t break, a double correction lower still can’t be ruled out in which case we would highlight the next blue box buying area for members.
Keep in mind that market is dynamic and presented view could have changed in the mean time. You can check most recent charts in the membership area of the site.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs higher toward 1.0750 after US data
EUR/USD edged higher toward mid-1.0700s in the early American session and touched its highest level in a month. With the PMI data from the US revealing a loss of growth momentum in the private sector's business activity, the greenback is struggling to find demand.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.2500 on renewed dollar weakness
GBP/USD has recovered above 1.2500 and managed to erase a portion of its daily losses. The dollar stays on the back foot in the American session after the S&P Manufacturing and Services PMI data both fell short of market expectations.
Gold advances to two-week highs near $1,870
Gold has gathered bullish momentum on Tuesday and reached its highest level in two weeks near $1,870. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 4% after disappointing US PMI data, helping XAU/USD continue to push higher.
Whistleblower claims DoKwon, Kanav Kariya and Sam Bankman-Fried were involved in Terra’s LUNA and UST collapse
Whistleblowers in the Terra community have come forward with details of an insider deal that destroyed stablecoin UST’s peg. FatMan is an active member of the LUNAtic community and its governance groups.
SNAP craters 31% after announcing revenue slowdown
The view from Snap headquarters in sunny Santa Monica is that the macroeconomy is making firms less excited about add spending.