Alright…so the fed decision has come and gone and as expected, we got more dovish, market friendly reassurances from the Fed Chair. And earlier on Wednesday, we also saw attempts to smooth things over out of China.
This analysis is for informational and educational purposes only. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell anything. MarketPunks is not a financial advisor and this does not constitute investment advice. All of the information contained herein should be independently verified and confirmed. Please be aware of the risks involved with trading in currencies, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies and sports. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. It is recommended that you consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at fresh weekly highs post-Fed
EUR/USD approaches 1.1850 after the Fed said it would discuss tapering bond buys in coming meetings, seemingly in no rush to print fewer dollars. Fed Chair Powell said "substantial further progress is still "a ways off."
GBP/USD bulls getting ready to test 1.4000
The British pound keeps finding modest support in the UK’s improving covid situation. Fed Chairman poured cool water on tapering speculation. GBP/USD trades at fresh weekly highs and could extend gains in the near-term.
XAU/USD: Fed statement leaves price steady in familiar range
Gold prices are steady at critical daily support post-Fed statement. A benign statement has left markets at a standstill, awaiting Fed's chair presser. The two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting has drawn to a close this afternoon and the statement has been released.
Polygon solidifies stance as the altcoin king as MATIC price enters 60% rally
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on MATIC price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where Polygon could be heading next as it seems bound for higher highs.
FOMC: “Progress” made but is it enough to taper?
As widely expected, the FOMC did not make any major policy changes at today's meeting. The decisions to keep the target range for the fed funds rate unchanged as well as the pace of asset purchases was unanimously supported by all 11 voting members of the Committee.