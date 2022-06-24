In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups that we thought you’d find interesting.
Oil breaks the mid-term up trendline, which is bearish. The potential target is below the 100 USD/bbl.
Gold is pretty much undecided, but staying close to the mid-term uptrend line, so we can’t exclude a breakout and a further drop.
GBPUSD cannot initiate a bigger bullish reversal after the price hints at the possibility of a double bottom formation.
USDCAD still stays below the 38,2% Fibonacci.
Nasdaq climbs back above the 50% Fibonacci and aims the upper line of the falling wedge.
DAX is in a much worse position, still dropping after the escape from the symmetric triangle pattern.
EURUSD is in a no man’s land waiting for a proper signal.
EURAUD reverses on a crucial horizontal resistance.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
