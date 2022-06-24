In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups that we thought you’d find interesting.

Oil breaks the mid-term up trendline, which is bearish. The potential target is below the 100 USD/bbl.

Gold is pretty much undecided, but staying close to the mid-term uptrend line, so we can’t exclude a breakout and a further drop.

GBPUSD cannot initiate a bigger bullish reversal after the price hints at the possibility of a double bottom formation.

USDCAD still stays below the 38,2% Fibonacci.

Nasdaq climbs back above the 50% Fibonacci and aims the upper line of the falling wedge.

DAX is in a much worse position, still dropping after the escape from the symmetric triangle pattern.

EURUSD is in a no man’s land waiting for a proper signal.

EURAUD reverses on a crucial horizontal resistance.