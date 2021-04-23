EUR/USD enters next week again into deeply overbought and a problem currency pair as Noise ratios inside EUR/USD's price are exorbitant. Its means range problem persist and high noise ratios are the result of a price not performing to range expectations. EUR/USD traded 133 pips this week and not enough to solve Noise problems.

Same story to high noise ratios to GBP/NZD, GBP/AUD, AUD/NZD, NZD/CAD, AUD/CAD, GBP/CAD. Big winner this week was GBP/CAD as it rose 300 pips and dropped 300. Stand clear of high noise ratio currency pairs as they are subject to unexpected spikes or drops.

Next week's economic announcements and central bank speakers need not concern traders as it doesn't matter one iota to the market price. Its fluff information nor dies it dictate a market price direction or target.

A trade begins at entry and ends at target and everything in between doesn't matter.

USD/JPY 107.59 vs EUR/USD 1.1976 vital points dictate both for direction. USD/JPY below 107.59 finally rightsizes an off balance USD?JPY for many months. Watch CHF/JPY 117.29 to coincide with USD/JPY 107.59.

GBP/USD to 1.4000, doubt it, high 1.3990's at best. AUD/USD 0.7750 decides high/ low for AUD. 0.7750 decided AUD/USD all week. Nothing changes upon a new week. NZD/USD 0.7176 high low decides NZD/USD's fate.

Deeply oversold GBP/CHF and GBP/JPY will assist to a possible GBP/USD rise unless GBP/USD breaks 1.3795 then GBP/CHF and GBP/JPY travel lower.

EUR/JPY 130.42 decides higher or lower next week.

EUR/AUD and EUR/NZD clearly the better trades than GBP/NZD and GBP/AUD.

As usual, long USD/CAD and short CAD/JPY and CAD/CHF.

USD/CHF watch 0.9162. EUR/GBP 0.8718. above then look out below GBP/USD.

Nothing special to next week except persistent range problems.